Rangers turn on the power and turn to Hamels to beat Yankees

The Texas Rangers evened their series with the New York Yankees with a 6-4 win Tuesday night at Globe Life Park. It took some pop and an ace to do it.
Rangers' starting pitcher Cole Hamels, perhaps showcasing his talents in front of a potential trade deadline-suitor, held the Yankees to two runs on four hits over seven innings to improve to 3-4.
The two runs came on two solo home runs, a third-inning shot by Gleyber Torres (who hit two homers Monday night) and a sixth-inning shot by Miguel Andujar in the sixth. Hamels struck out seven and walked two.
The Rangers took an early lead on Jurickson Profar's three-run homer in the first inning off Yankees' starter Domingo German.
Texas built a 5-0 lead with two more in the second. German hit Robinson Chirinos to start the inning and later struck out Ryan Rua, who still reached first base on a wild pitch, which allowed Chirinos to score. Ronald Guzman's homer in the fourth made it 6-1.
Austin Romine's two-run homer against Jake Diekman pulled the Yankees to within 6-4 but Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth to earn his ninth save.
