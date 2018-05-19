Matt Moore's disappointing season takes another turn for the worse

Texas Rangers are placing Matt Moore on the disabled list with right knee soreness.

The move clears a spot on the 25-man roster for tonight’s starter, Ariel Jurado.

"A little discomfort in the right knee, has had some discomfort with it off and on throughout the season," manager Jeff Banister said. "We knew coming into spring training there was a little bit there, he fought through it, but just felt like that it had got to a point to where we just wanted to give it time to calm down."

Moore would be eligible to come off the DL as early as May 29. Banister said that is the plan and best case scenario for now.

But the DL stint will also give Moore time to work through issues as he's struggled throughout the season. The latest came Friday night against the worst team in the majors, the Chicago White Sox.

Moore couldn’t make it through four innings, despite the team holding a 9-3 lead. Moore is 1-5 with a 7.99 ERA this season in 10 games, including nine starts.

With Moore landing on the DL, signs point that Cole Hamels is recovering nicely from neck stiffness that forced him to miss his scheduled start Thursday.

Hamels is expected to pitch Tuesday against the Yankees, Banister said. Bartolo Colon is scheduled to pitch the three-game series opener on Monday.

