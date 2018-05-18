A central California "garrison" of the nationwide 501st Legion show off the elaborate, detailed and pricey "Star Wars" costumes they wear to fundraisers, special events, and extra-special moments like the opening of "The Last Jedi." McClatchy Aleksandra Appleton/Fresno Bee
A central California "garrison" of the nationwide 501st Legion show off the elaborate, detailed and pricey "Star Wars" costumes they wear to fundraisers, special events, and extra-special moments like the opening of "The Last Jedi." McClatchy Aleksandra Appleton/Fresno Bee

Texas Rangers

Why is Chewbacca coming to Globe Life Park next week?

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

May 18, 2018 03:50 PM

Get ready Star Wars fans -- Chewbacca is coming to Globe Life Park next week.

The Texas Rangers announced the highlights for their May 21-27 homestand, and the man behind Chewbacca is among them.

Joonas Suotamo, a 6-foot-10 Finnish actor who played college basketball at Penn State, will deliver the game ball before Thursday's game vs. the Kansas City Royals. Suotamo has played Chewbacca in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story."

That will kick off the Rangers' Star Wars Weekend, including fireworks following Friday's game featuring music from the Star Wars franchise and a 'Han Gallo' bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans on Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will also have several Star Wars characters located throughout the concourse for both games.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  