Why is Chewbacca coming to Globe Life Park next week?

Get ready Star Wars fans -- Chewbacca is coming to Globe Life Park next week.

The Texas Rangers announced the highlights for their May 21-27 homestand, and the man behind Chewbacca is among them.

Joonas Suotamo, a 6-foot-10 Finnish actor who played college basketball at Penn State, will deliver the game ball before Thursday's game vs. the Kansas City Royals. Suotamo has played Chewbacca in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story."

That will kick off the Rangers' Star Wars Weekend, including fireworks following Friday's game featuring music from the Star Wars franchise and a 'Han Gallo' bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans on Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will also have several Star Wars characters located throughout the concourse for both games.