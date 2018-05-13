Yikes! Adrian Beltre could be headed back to DL

About the only thing worse than the Rangers losing the final two games to the Astros on Sunday came in the seventh inning.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre took himself out of the Rangers' 6-1 loss after re-aggravating his left hamstring. Beltre fielded a ground ball and attempted to chase down Yuriel Gurriel running to third from second. His left hamstring wavered as he planted his left foot and Beltre immediately felt some pain.

During an ensuing pitching change, Beltre came to the conclusion that the pain wasn't leaving and walked to the Rangers' dugout.

It's likely that he'll be placed on the disabled list before Tuesday's game in Seattle. Beltre had played in just four games after returning from the DL on Tuesday.

"It's tough. I'm disappointed obviously, but nothing I can do now," Beltre said. "I don’t think it’s ever happened to me like this after coming back and injuring the same leg again."

Beltre is likely to get an MRI before a decision is made. He said Sunday's injury felt like it was in a different spot than the one he sustained on April 25. He doesn't think he returned too fast.

"I didn’t feel any discomfort after I got back. I knew it was there and I babied it a little bit," he said. "I won’t second guess the time frame."

Beltre didn't immediately leave the field after the injury. But the pain didn't subside as the Rangers made a pitching change.

"I felt it was an easy out at third. If I would have turned quicker I probably would have gotten him. I know Gurriel doesn’t run that well," he said. "It wasn’t the right play. If I had would have known I would have just thrown the ball to first."

1. Brandon Mann's debut — That didn't take long, did it? After waiting 16 years since being drafted in 2002, left-hander Brandon Mann, who was called before Sunday's game, made his major league debut in the seventh inning on Sunday.

"I definitely had nerves going out but I’ve been trying to prepare for this for a long time," said Mann, who entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. "I felt at peace out there. I felt calm, surprisingly."

His wife Sarah and sister Candace were both made last-minute flights into Houston and were on hand at Minute Maid Park.

"That made it even more special," Mann said. "I wish my mom could have been here but I’ll see her tonight."

The Rangers were flying to Seattle Sunday evening for a two-game series against the Mariners. Mann grew up in the Seattle area, close to where Tony Barnette grew up. Mann said he was hoping to return to the mound in the eighth. He got his wish.

"I knew I had the opportunity to face [Jose] Altuve. That’s pretty darn cool," he said. "Last year, watching the world series, he and [Carlos] Correa, the whole team was fun to watch."

Mann said his wife started becoming an Astros fan last fall but she nipped that in the bud when Mann was signed by the Rangers over the winter.

Mann, who turns 34 on Wednesday, is the second-oldest player to make his debut with the Rangers.

2. Hello, Goodbye — Yohander Mendez made his first major league appearance Saturday since being called up May 3 from Triple-A Round Rock. Mendez took over for Tony Barnette for the final two outs in the eighth. He allowed Brian McCann's RBI infield single that Jurickson Profar made a great diving stop on up the middle. Profar's hurried throw to first one-hopped to Ronald Guzman, who couldn't make the dig. Mendez was optioned back to Round Rock before Sunday's game so that he could get back to a regular starting schedule. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said they wanted to keep Mendez working as a starter so that he's an option down the road.

3. Nunez claimed — Infielder/outfielder Renato Nunez was claimed off waivers by the Orioles. Nunez was designated for assignment on Friday to make room for Rougned Odor, who was coming back from a DL stint. The Rangers claimed Nunez off waivers from the A's on April 15 and activated him April 16. He hit .167 in 13 games for Texas.

4. Minor league rehabs — Right-hander Chris Martin and outfielder Carlos Tocci will begin rehab assignments for Double-A Frisco on Monday. The RoughRiders begin a series in Midland. Martin has been on the disabled list since May 1 with right forearm irritation. Tocci has been on the DL since April 22 with a bruised left hip.