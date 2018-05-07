Sources: Rangers not seeking to acquire Harvey

Things have a funny way of changing in the major leagues. One day's denial could be the next day's fake news.
As of Monday, though, the Texas Rangers were not attempting to acquire right-hander Matt Harvey despite a report saying there was "mild" interest in trading for him.
That's not to say, however, that people with the Rangers don't want Harvey, who was designated for assignment Saturday by the New York Mets after refusing an assignment to the minor leagues.
Two club sources said that the report isn't true, even with the struggles left-hander Matt Moore has experienced this season. Moore was scheduled to start Monday against the Detroit Tigers after allowing 10 runs in four innings Wednesday at Cleveland.
Assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen is in the pro-Harvey camp after working with him the past five seasons with the New York Mets. Harvey, though, hasn't been nearly the pitcher he was early in his career, and he was DFA'd with a 5.93 ERA the past three seasons.
On top of being ineffective is the rap sheet Harvey carries as a bad teammate.
One possible scenario that the Rangers could consider is to wait for Harvey to clear waivers, when they wouldn't be on the hook for the remainder of his Mets contract, and sign him to a free-agent deal.
If he were to pitch well, he would be come potential trade bait as the Rangers continue to try to restock their farm system.
