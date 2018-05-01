Rangers Reaction: Youngsters keep composure after ninth-inning collapse

SHARE COPY LINK Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected for back-to-back homers in the 12th inning Tuesday as the Texas Rangers overcame a ninth-innkng meltdown to beat the Cleveland Indians. Jeff Wilson

