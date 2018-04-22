Rangers Reaction: Offense needs DeShields, but he knows not to force the action

All the boos Nelson Cruz receives at Globe Life Park, the result of lingering bitterness from the missed catch in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series and from his decision to serve his 50-game suspension for PEDs during the 2013 season rather than after it, overshadow what a terrific person he is.

The former Texas Rangers slugger now with the Seattle Mariners is very generous with his time and money with his own charity as well as others. One of them is the Do It For Durrett Foundation, a cause close to Cruz.

He knew Richard Durrett from his Rangers days and was the first former player to call and ask what he could do to help the family after Richard passed away in 2014. As DIFD prepares for its fifth event, Cruz has answered the bell each time the foundation has asked him for help.

This weekend was more of the same, as he coaxed Seattle Mariners teammates Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano and Ichiro Suzuki into signing balls and bats for the June 27 event (details on how to purchase tickets are coming really soon).





And @ncboomstick23 wasn’t done with his @DoItForDurrett help. For first time we will have an Ichiro item. He signed one of his bats for us. pic.twitter.com/uEQ8uQGOnn — Do It For Durrett (@DoItForDurrett) April 22, 2018

Of course, Cruz donated a bat and ball he signed.





He's not the only former Rangers player now booed in Arlington to help out. Ian Kinsler helps. Chris Davis helps. Derek Holland goes above and beyond all of them. It says a lot about them and our buddy Richard.

Here's some Rangers Reaction from Sunday's 7-4 victory.

1. True to his word, Delino DeShields wasn't out those four to six weeks trained medical professionals said he would miss.





Try three weeks and two days after breaking the hamate bone in his left hand and two weeks and six days after having surgery to remove the bone.

DeShields was back in the Rangers' lineup Sunday, and not a moment too soon. His return gives the Rangers' offense speed and another player adept at reaching base, and his defense finally seems to be getting the appreciation it deserves.

The lineup is far from whole, with second baseman Rougned Odor and shortstop Elvis Andrus still glued to the 10-day disabled list, but DeShields replaces the struggling duo of Drew Robinson and Carlos Tocci.

That's not insignificant in light of their 12-for-82 combined open to the season. Robinson has contributed 10 of the hits (and 32 strikeouts) in 57 at-bats.

DeShields had one hit in his first seven at-bats before he swung late in the second game of the season and broke the bone. Though spring stats are largely meaningless, DeShields had a sizzling spring and appeared to be on the cusp of a breakout season.

He can still have it after mending quickly. And he has the kind of head on his shoulders to understand that he doesn't have to get what he missed all back in one game or one homestand.

He went hitless in his return, but the catch he made in the sixth, taking away a perhaps a two-run homer from David Freitas, helped him make up for lost time.

"It’s still a long season, just keep that in mind," DeShields said. "What I want to do is have quality at-bats, do the best I can on the offensive side of it, on the bases. No pressing, just be where my feet are at be a quality baseball player at this point. Once things start rolling a little bit I’ll have fun."

Shin-Soo Choo returned to the No. 2 hole, not Joey Gallo after the aborted early-season trial with him there. The DeShields-Choo 1-2 combo has done wonders at times in the past for the Rangers, with Choo getting more fastballs as pitchers tried to keep DeShields from stealing second.

With Choo in the midst of a hot streak, the timing of DeShields' return could work out nicely for an offense that is still down Odor and Andrus.

2. DeShields took Tocci's roster spot after the rookie was placed on the DL with a bruised left hip stemming from his collision with the center-field wall Monday at Tropicana Field.

He was feeling discomfort when he swung a bat, and after his start Saturday night finally confessed to it. In so doin, he might have shown some survival instincts.

The DL is much better than the DFA, especially for a Rule 5 player.

The Rangers would have been in a roster pickle with DeShields coming back if Tocci were healthy. It might have come down to Tocci or Robinson, though right-hander Jose Leclerc could have gone right back to Round Rock a day after being recalled.

Robinson has minor-league options, but the Rangers need him on the roster to be their utility infielder and center fielder until Odor returns. That could happen next week.

The Rangers don't want to lose Tocci, who to be taken off the 25-roster and kept in the organization must be designated for assignment, clear waivers, be offered back to the team that lost him in the Rule 5, and that team (Philadelphia) can either decline to take him back or can work out a trade with the Rangers.

Got that?

Tocci would go unclaimed. No one is going to claim that bat and then try to keep it on the 25-man roster all season.

Would the Phillies take him back? Maybe. They might be more inclined to take a flier on a Rangers prospect. At that point, he could be optioned.

The Rangers can't stash Tocci on the DL the rest of the season. Rule 5 players must be on the active roster 90 days. The Rangers can probably buy themselves a month between the DL stint and an extended rehab assignment.

It's conceivable the Rangers could try to pass Tocci through waivers while he's on rehab.

Tocci isn't going to suddenly become an MLB-quality hitter. The Rangers are going to need roster spots, both on the 40-man and 25-man rosters, for right-handers Tim Lincecum and Ricardo Rodriguez when they come off the 60-day DL.

As is usually the case with Rule 5 players, it's going to be tough to keep Tocci active the whole season.

3. As DeShields returns and the Andrus and Odor absences linger, veterans Choo and Adrian Beltre are doing their part to pick up the missing offensive load.

Choo is riding a six-game hitting streak. Beltre has reached in eight straight games, a streak that started in the second game without Andrus.

That's what veterans should do. They believe that the Rangers' season isn't a lost cause and that if the team can manage to survive until Odor and Andrus return, there is a chance to take off.

As hard as that seems to imagine, it is a possibility.

So, the two veterans are picking up the load. Beltre, by the way, had two doubles Sunday to take possession of 17th in MLB history for career extra-base hits.

But if the Rangers are going to stay within striking distance, they need the youngsters to contribute, too, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been taking the lead there.

The rookie, called up April 10, drove in two runs with a key eighth-inning single and is riding a five-game hitting streak. He's batting .289 after the first 11 games of his career with six RBIs.

He and rookie Ronald Guzman, a veteran of a whole seven games, have combined for 12 RBIs, and many have come in the late innings.

There will be ups and downs with rookies, and maybe veterans Beltre and Choo know that. Whatever it is, they have picked things up since Andrus and Odor were injured.