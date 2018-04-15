Rangers' Tim Lincecum 'itching' to return but will have to wait until May 28

Rangers right-hander Tim Lincecum was placed on the 60-day disabled list, which means he won't be able to join the major league roster until May 28.



Lincecum, who was signed on March 7, has been slowed by a blister on his right middle finger. That has improved, however, and he felt good after a Friday bullpen session. He threw another before Sunday's game.



It's a frustrating move for Lincecum, but he understands the Rangers' thinking.





"I understand where they're coming from," said Lincecum, who last pitched in the majors in August 2016. "I'm just going to use this time to prepare as much as I can and get ready on the date that I'm active. They're protecting themselves as well giving me ample time if I do have a bump in the road and have to be put back on the DL again. It gives us time to attack it that way as well. I think it's just the safe play. It's frustrating because I'm itching to be out there."



Manager Jeff Banister said Lincecum needs a spring training to prepare.



"We have an opportunity to map out a real schedule that I think I benefits him," Banister said.



Lincecum could start a rehab assignment as early as April 28. But if he stays healthy, it's unlikely he'd need a month to prepare or throw 10 innings. He said there are no plans to move from a relief role.