Rangers claim infielder/outfielder Renato Nunez from Oakland

The Rangers have claimed infielder/outfielder Renato Nunez off of waivers from Oakland and added him to the 40-man roster. He'll join the team Monday in Tampa, Fla.



Right-handed pitcher Tim Lincecum was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Nunez. The Rangers will have to make a corresponding move Monday to make room for Nunez. Lincecum can't be activated from the DL until April 28.



Nunez has played in 17 major league games, including eight in 2017. He his 32 homers and 27 doubles in 126 games for Nashville in 2017.



Nunez was with Triple-A Nashville after injuring his left hamstring in spring training with the Athletics. He was out of options.

Nunez has hit at least 18 homers in each of his last five minor league seasons and has 130 career homers. He is 5 for 30 with one homer and four RBIs in 17 games with the Athletics in 2016-17.





