Hours after his first child is born, Rougned Odor in Rangers' lineup

Rougned Odor was in the Texas Rangers' lineup Sunday morning hours after his girlfriend gave birth to their daughter, Emma Valentina.

It's the couple's first child. Mother Liusca Criollo and baby (8 pounds, 19 1/2 inches) are doing great at a DFW hospital.



"It’s a tremendous event for every parent," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. Banister gave Odor the option for a day off, but he wanted to play. So he's hitting as the designated hitter against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Odor won't take maternity leave.





"These guys play through a number of events in their life daily," Banister said. "Each guy treats it a little differently, and I respect their decisions. I gave him his options and he understands them. We talked about it, and he wants to play."

Criollo went into labor Saturday night and Odor joined her at the hospital after Saturday's game and was there for the 6:40 a.m. birth.

"We run on a lot of minimal sleep most of the time," Banister said. "It is the nature of what we do. Guys play through things you may never write about or talk about, because that’s what we do. That's why I have so much respect for them. To be able to walk across those white lines and play."