Long time Texas Rangers scout has died

Long time Texas Rangers amateur scout Roger Coryell died on Thursday due to complications from a stroke that he suffered earlier this week. He was 70 years old.
“The Texas Rangers are deeply saddened by the passing of Roger Coryell,” said Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement. “Throughout his more than nine years with the organization, he showed the rare and invaluable ability to draft and sign future Major Leaguers at all stages of the draft."
Among the players Coryell scouted were Ryan Rua (17th round), Jared Hoying (10th round) and Phil Klein (30th).
"Roger was a dedicated and loyal member of the Rangers family," Daniels said. "We extend our sympathies to his wife Kitty and the entire family."
Coryell joined the Rangers' as an area scout for Michigan and Ohio in 2009 after 20 years as the head coach at Eastern Michigan University. He was named the Rangers' 2014 Scout of the Year Award. His son, Todd is a Midwest area scout for the San Francisco Giants.
The Rangers will observe a moment of silence in his memory before Friday night's game with the Blue Jays at Globe Life Park.
