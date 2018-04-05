Another hits milestone for Texas Rangers star Adrian Beltre

Adrian Beltre has climbed to the top of the all-time hits chart for players native to Latin America.

The Texas Rangers third baseman opened the second inning Thursday with a sharp double to left field for career hit No. 3,054. It broke a tie for 25th place in MLB history with Rod Carew and broke a time for first among Latin American-born players.

Beltre, who is from the Dominican Republic, collected the record hit of Oakland A's right-hander Daniel Mengden, a former Texas A&M pitcher, and scored two batters later as Rougned Odor's line drive crunched Mengden in the lower right leg.

Beltre joined the 3,000-hit club July 30 last season. Next up on the all-time list is A's great Rickey Henderson at 3,055. Beltre had at least three at-bats remaining to catch the Hall of Famer on Rickey Henderson Field at Oakland Coliseum.

