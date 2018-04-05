Colon keeps spot on Texas Rangers' roster. Here's who didn't

Bartolo Colon remained on the Texas Rangers' 25-man roster Thursday morning after the club chose to option fellow right-hander Jose Leclerc to Triple A Round Rock to make room for left-hander Martin Perez.

General manager Jon Daniels said on Tuesday that he was leaning toward keep Colon active to help preserve the Rangers' starting pitching depth. He also has provided the Rangers with the best start to date, allowing one run in six innings Monday.

Colon is likely to join the Rangers' bullpen and serve as a spot starter whenever the club decides to give the rotation a breather or if a starter is scratched from a start. He is not in the rotation plans this weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"He said he's ready to go out of the bullpen today if we need him," manager Jeff Banister said. "He smiled, shook my hand and said, 'Thanks.'"

Perez (broken right elbow) came off the 10-day disabled list to start the series finale against the Oakland A's.

Leclerc's performance so far this season isn't deserving of a demotion to the minors, but he has an option remaining. He tossed two scoreless innings, including three straight outs after entering a bases-loaded jam, in Wednesday's 6-2 loss.

Jesse Chavez, who also pitched, was a candidate to lose his roster spot after also working multiple innings Wednesday and with Colon expected to take his role in the bullpen.