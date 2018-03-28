Now batting for the Texas Rangers ...

Manager Jeff Banister hadn't posted the Texas Rangers' batting order for Opening Day but on Wednesday essentially spelled it out during his daily briefing with the media.

Here's what to expect as the Rangers take on Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander:

Delino DeShields, cf

Joey Gallo, 1b

Elvis Andrus, ss

Adrian Beltre, 3b

Nomar Mazara, rf

Shin-Soo Choo, dh

Robinson Chirinos, c

Rougned Odor, 2b

Ryan Rua, lf

Banister said that he likes Gallo batting second instead of deeper in the order for multiple reasons — power, on-base percentage, athletic ability and possibly limiting defensive shifts — and likes moving Choo from second to sixth to give the bottom half of the lineup a high on-base hitter.

"In our opinion, this offense as it sits has a chance to put some runs on the board," Banister said.