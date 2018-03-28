Mayday! Mayday! Tim Lincecum sets goal for Rangers debut

The Texas Rangers must submit their 25-man roster Thursday morning, and it will come as no surprise that right-hander Tim Lincecum will be placed on the 10-day disabled list.

It should also not come as a surprise that Lincecum might not debut for the Rangers until early May.

The two-time Cy Young winner said that May 1 is a realistic target as he overcomes a blister on his right middle finger and as he builds up for the season. His signing with the Rangers was delayed until March 7 following the death of his older brother, and he never pitched in a game during spring training.

He's scheduled to take the first step Thursday when he throws a baseball for the first time in more than a week.

"We're looking at about a month," said Lincecum, who has kept his arm in shape by throwing seamless, weighted PlyoCare balls. "It's been keeping me alive."

Fellow righty Tony Barnette (back) is also expected to start on the DL, along with left-hander Martin Perez (right elbow). Barnette said that he has thrown two bullpen sessions, including one Wednesday, and has received an anti-inflammatory injection.

Outfielder Drew Robinson and righties Kevin Jepsen and Jose Leclerc will the final additions to the 25-man roster. Juan Centeno is expected to be the backup catcher assuming the Rangers don't acquire another before the opener.

General manager Jon Daniels said on Tuesday that the Rangers have had some conversations about players who have become available, but it would have to be a significant upgrade.