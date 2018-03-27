Concerned about who will be Rangers closer? So is Adrian Beltre

The question of the spring that had manager Jeff Banister on the verge of buying a t-shirt printed and the question of the off-season that Jon Daniels answered nearly identically week after week came to a head Tuesday morning.

Don't blame the media, at least not this time. It was that troublemaker Adrian Beltre.

The Texas Rangers were just more than 48 hours away from Opening Day when Beltre mentioned that the bullpen doesn't have a closer.

Good arms? Yes.

A proven, battle-test closer? No.

Daniels and Banister know that. Banister had said that, like Beltre, he'd like to have one.

Daniels, though, said in his most unequivocal terms that it — namely Greg Holland — isn't happening.

"I couldn't be any more clear," Daniels said. "I don't expect any significant external acquisitions at this point."

So, the question to Banister remains: "Who's the closer?"

Let's hang up and listen.

"We have a couple different guys who we feel like can close out games for us," Banister said. "We've got some options still available to us. I'd love to have a consistent closer. We feel comfortable in that regard."

Alex Claudio is the incumbent, and Matt Bush saved games last season. Banister, though, has eliminated Bush from consideration, and on Tuesday he said that it would be a blow to the bullpen to take away the ability of Bush and Claudio to work multiple innings.

Jake Diekman had a nice spring, and Keone Kela has closer stuff. Chris Martin saved games two seasons ago in Japan and showed in spring training the ability to get outs with three pitches.

Maybe it will be Tim Lincecum. Eventually, Daniels said, the Rangers will identify a closer.

"That will happen," he said. "Over the course of the season, roles will be established. Is there an advantage to having things set? In some ways. But a lot of good teams around the game, where did those closer comes from? Were they clearly the guy day one or did it transpire over a matter of weeks or games into a season."

The Rangers, for those keeping score at home, have changed closers each of the best three seasons — Neftail Feliz to Shawn Tolleson in 2015, Tolleson to Sam Dyson in 2016, Dyson to Bush to Claudio in 2017.

"It's not optimal," Banister said.

Neither is not having a closer, as far as Beltre is concerned. He knows what is in the bullpen as it stands and sees the talent the pitchers have. But none have been successful MLB closers year after year.

Beltre also knows that Holland is unsigned.

"I didn't say that," he said.

He didn't need to. His point, as was the case when he reported to spring training and called for additions from a larger pool of high-caliber free agents still lingering on the market, is the Rangers can upgrade.

"Ideally for me, we'd get a closer and put him in there and give us a chance," Beltre said. "But I'm just a player. I'm asking for what I want. I'm being selfish. I like our chances. Can we be better? No doubt."