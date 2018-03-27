Rain forced the cancellation of the Rangers' spring finale Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Too wet to play: Rangers spring finale canceled

March 27, 2018 09:43 AM

ARLINGTON

The threat of a daylong deluge of rain Tuesday forced the Texas Rangers to cancel their exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The decision to nix the game was made at 9:30 a.m. as rain fell at Globe Life Park.

Fans holding tickets for the game can exchange them, subject to availability, for a 2018 regular-season game except for Opening Day. The Rangers open the season at 2:40 p.m. Thursday against the Houston Astros.

Scattered singles and obstructed-view seats, as well as standing-room only tickets, remain available for the opener.

Left-hander Mike Minor was scheduled to start the spring finale in a tune-up for his start Sunday. He could do his throwing session in the Rangers' batting cages.

