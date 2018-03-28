National anthem. Flyover. A Dennys breakfast? Rangers Opening Day facts, figures

Going, going, gone!

Now let's eat.

The second inning of all Texas Rangers games at Globe Life Park in Arlington will be Denny’s Second Inning Slam. If the Rangers hit a home run during the second inning, every fan in the stadium will win a free Denny’s Original Grand Slam® which includes two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two crispy bacon strips and sausage links to be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime in between.

The promotion will be redeemable at any participating Denny’s in the Dallas/Fort Worth area through the end of the regular season in September.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Denny’s restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Here are some other facts and figures on the 2018 Texas Rangers Opening Day game against the Houston Astros at 2;40 p.m.:

▪ Audrey Robledo of the Golden Rule Charter School and Benjamin king from Harry Stone Montessori Academy in Dallas will throw out the first pitches for the season opener. Both are participants in the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy.

▪ Texas country singer-songwriter Kyle Park will sing the Star Spangled Banner. It will be preceded by a live performance of Texas, Our Texas by Joel Lagrone. Park will also sing God Bless America during the seventh-inning stretch.

▪ There will be a flyover of planes from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison.

▪ The colors will be presented by the Sheppard Air Force Color Guard from Wichita Falls.

▪ All fans, 21 years of age and older, will receive a Rangers Budweiser Opening Day magnetic schedule as they enter the park.

▪ Cash parking lots open at 9:30 a.m. General parking is $20. Ballpark gates open at 11:30 a.m. on Opening Day. The game begins at 2;40 p.m.

▪ All fans will be required to undergo Major League Baseball-mandated metal detection screening before entering the ballpark.

▪ The Rangers have added an area on the upper right field concourse that overlooks the construction sites of Globe Liife Field and Texas Live! The area will be in operation from the time the Globe Life Park gates open for each game.

▪ March 29 is the earliest that the Texas Rangers have ever begun a regular season. March 30 in 2003 was the previous earliest.

▪ This is the fourth time that the Rangers have begun a regular season against the defending World Series champions. The others were in 1974 against Oakland (loss), 1978 against the New York Yankees (won) at Arlington Stadium and 2003 at Anaheim (won).

▪ The Rangers are 22-24 overall in season openers.

▪ Fox Sports Southwest will feature a special 90-minute Rangers LIVE pregame show from Globe Life Park at 1 p.m. CT, followed by the Rangers hosting the Astros at 2:40 p.m.