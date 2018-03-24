Rangers' Opening Day: Everything you need to know to attend Globe Life Park on Thursday

Attention Texas Rangers fans, you'll b e entering a construction zone on Thursday for Opening Day at Globe Life Park.
No, we're not talking about the 2018 Rangers' roster. As you're probably aware, construction is underway on Globe Life Field south of the current ballpark, meaning parking has been altered forever.
Here's what you need to know for Thursday's Opening Day against the defending World Champion Houston Astros.
Parking
Parking for Reserved Lots will be the same as prior seasons with some minor alterations. Access to Lot J (along Randol Mill Road) has moved further east and will be through the J2 entrance. Fans with season ticket holder parking can park in any season ticket holder or cash lot on a first-come, first-served basis. When the season ticket holder lots are full, season ticket holders can park in the cash lots (by showing their parking coupon). Cash lots include Lots F, G, N, R, S and parts of M. These lots will accept cash, credit cards, prepaid parking passes and season ticket holder coupons. Note: Lots C and D are only available to season ticket holders in 2018.
For Opening Day, AT&T Stadium Lot 4 will be available and open at the same time as all the Rangers' lots. If necessary per demand, other AT&T Stadium lots could be used on Opening Day. AT&T Stadium lots will accept season ticket holder coupons, cash, credit cards and prepaid parking passes. For up to date information parking availability follow @RangersInfo on Twitter.
Parking fees
General parking passes via advance purchase at texasrangers.com/parking are $18. Day of game general parking is $20. General Parking: $20.00 Advanced Purchase General Park for any game can be purchased by going to texasrangers.com/parking.
Opening Day lot, gate times
Parking lots will open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, five hours before first pitch. For the remainder of games the lots open three hours prior to first pitch. Globe Life Park gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Shuttle buses
Shuttle Bus service from remote parking lots to Globe Life Park will be available on both the north and south sides of the ballpark. Northside Lots will pick up at marked stops along AT&T Way, the Road to Six Flags and in Parking Lot F. Southside Lots will pick up in Lot R, near the R2 entrance, plus make stops at open AT&T Stadium lots.
New food!
The concession stands at Globe Life Park will offer more than 10 new items for satiate fans and clog arteries. Among the new items, a Cheetos Jalapeño Bacon Dog (I'm down), a Lay's Home Plate Chicken Sandwich (with waffle flavors) and Vegan Nachos, which are topped with house-made vegan chili, vegan cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, olives and Beyond Meat crumbles.
