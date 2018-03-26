We try Globe Life Park's new food items and live to tell about it

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 40 New Ballpark Grub! Pause 148 Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp 264 "Big Sexy" Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run 78 100 games is Chirinos' goal for 2018 85 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 68 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 435 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 152 Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer 62 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 73 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Rangers and Sportservice, the Globe Life Park concessionaire, announced the new items showing up at the concession stands this season. Items include The Triple B - bacon, brisket and bologna, a hot-dog-stuffed pickle, vegan nachos and a deep-f Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

The Rangers and Sportservice, the Globe Life Park concessionaire, announced the new items showing up at the concession stands this season. Items include The Triple B - bacon, brisket and bologna, a hot-dog-stuffed pickle, vegan nachos and a deep-f Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com