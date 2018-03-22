Look closely baseball fans. Parking has changed for Texas Rangers games in 2018

The Texas Rangers 2018 season is nearly upon us.

The Rangers open their regular season with the four-game series against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros at Globe Live Park in Arlington on March 29-April 1.

There will be parking revisions this season due to the construction of the new Globe Life Field.

The first pitch on Opening Day is 2:35 p.m. AT&T Stadium lot 4 will be in play on Opening Day and perhaps others based on demand. Shuttle bus service will again be available from remote lots.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here's the parking information for the upcoming season and map:

Reserved parking spaces (Lots E, J, & L)





Parking for reserved Lots will be the same as prior seasons. However, access to Lot J along Randol Mill Road has moved further east and will be through the J2 entrance.

Season parking passes (Lots B, C, D, and portions of Lots J & M)

Fans with season ticket holder parking can park in any season ticket holder or cash parking lot, while spaces are available in those lots. Once season ticket holder lots are full, guests can still park in Rangers cash lots by providing their coupon to the attendant.

Cash parking lots (Lots F, G, N, R, S, and portions of M)

These lots will accept cash, credit cards, prepaid parking passes or season ticket holder coupons for access. Lots C and D will be available only for season parking in 2018.

AT&T Stadium Lot 4

On Opening Day, AT&T Stadium Lot 4 will open at the same time as all Rangers lots. Attendants will accept season ticket holder parking coupons, or cash, credit cards and prepaid parking passes. Other AT&T Stadium Lots could be used on Opening Day, based upon demand.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 40 New Ballpark Grub! Pause 148 Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp 264 "Big Sexy" Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run 78 100 games is Chirinos' goal for 2018 85 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 68 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 435 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 152 Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer 62 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 73 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Rangers and Sportservice, the Globe Life Park concessionaire, announced the new items showing up at the concession stands this season. Items include The Triple B - bacon, brisket and bologna, a hot-dog-stuffed pickle, vegan nachos and a deep-fried cinnamon roll. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com

Shuttle Buses

The Rangers will offer shuttle bus service from remote parking lots to Globe Life Field on both the north and south sides of the ballpark. Northside lots will be picked up at marked stops along AT&T Way, Road to Six Flags and in Parking Lot F. Southside Lots will be picked up in Lot R, near the R2 entrance, plus make stops at AT&T Stadium lots which are open.

Additional Parking

Six Flags Over Texas, the Arlington Convention Center and entrepreneurial lots in the Entertainment District are also expected to offer parking on Opening Day. However, since these parking lots are not controlled by the Texas Rangers, fans should contact those entities to understand hours of operation, prices and any other rules or regulations. Texas Rangers parking coupons are not accepted on these lots.

Parking Rates for 2018

Advanced purchase general parking: $18

General parking: $20

Advanced purchase general park for any game can be purchased by going to texasrangers.com/parking. Parking lots open three hours before first pitch on all games except on Opening Day, March 29, when it is five hours prior to first pitch. Regular-season parking entrances are reserved for season parking holders for up to 30 minutes prior to game time.

Full parking lot names

Tundra Lot B

Corolla Lot C

Camry Lot D

Avalon Lot E

Prius Lot F

Land Cruiser Lot G

Toyota Lot H

RAV4 Lot J

4Runner Lot K

Sequoia Lot L

Lexington Lot LX

Sienna Lot M

Highlander Lot N

Tacoma Lot R

Yaris Lot S



