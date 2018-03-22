Rangers roster decisions down to a numbers game. Here's how they might play out

One advantage of Texas Rangers spring training night games is that, while players and media aren't required to show up until after lunch, front office officials and the major-league coaching staff arrive under the cloak of morning to hammer out decisions.
The Rangers might be last in the Cactus League standings, but their brass leads the league in meetings.
On Thursday, though, the coaches were allowed to get their beauty rest. No roster moves were unveiled during manager Jeff Banister's daily media briefing, where a day earlier he sounded like the transactions wire.
Time has essentially run out on players who are hoping to make the roster, with Thursday marking one week until Opening Day. Time is running out on the Rangers to make decisions for the 25 players who will face the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park.
They have made most of them, including the pending resolution with Kevin Jepsen. Two sources confirmed that the veteran right-hander, a long shot when camp started, is almost certain to be in the bullpen.
Here's what's left:
Three bench players or four?
It has been assumed that the size of the bullpen would determine the size of the bench. Seven relievers would result in four reserves. Eight relievers will result in three on the bench.
But it's the other way around. The Rangers are mulling whether they will keep the extra bench player, and that will decide the size of the bench.
The two players holding their breath are Carlos Tocci, the Rule 5 pick who must remain on the active roster the entire season or go through the multi-step process for Rule 5 players who don't make the roster, and Drew Robinson.
Tocci is the defensive-minded, soft-hitting center fielder who has impressed with his glove and his instincts. His bat has been lacking, and it could be tough to carry for 162 games.
The Rangers have talked all spring about how much Delino DeShields has improved defensively and that Robinson is a capable backup center fielder who can play six positions. In this era, versatility is valued.
But Tocci might be as good of a bet as Robinson because of the Rule 5 status, and here's another potential caveat: The Rangers might want to find out if Ryan Rua can play left field every day.
Two bench spots will be occupied by the backup catcher, who at this point appears to be Juan Centeno, and the backup infielder, who all along has been Jurickson Profar. Tocci and Robinson could both be on the bench, or just one of them could make it.
Seven relievers or eight?
One avenue for adding Jepsen is to put righty Tony Barnette on the 10-day disabled list because of back stiffness.
"As we sit right now, it would be a challenge for him to start the season," manager Jeff Banister said of Barnette.
That would leave Jepsen in a seven-man bullpen that includes left-handers Alex Claudio and Jake Diekman, the front-runners to be the team's closer, and righties Matt Bush, Keone Kela, Chris Martin and Jesse Chavez.
"I feel confident where I'm at with what I've shown this spring," said Jepsen, who can opt out of his minor-league contract March 24 and is of interest to other clubs.
If the Rangers go with eight relievers, they could keep Jose Leclerc, who has minor-league options to burn, or an extra long man capable of starting games.
Five starters or six?
The Rangers have moved away from the concept of a six-man rotation almost entirely. Their current plan calls for a fivesome of Cole Hamels, Doug Fister, Matt Moore, Mike Minor and Martin Perez.
The Rangers will use an extra starter at times during the season, though not as often as believed at the start of camp, and they will do so during the season-opening 14-game stretch.
It could be another left-hander, prospect Yohander Mendez, or it could be veteran Bartolo Colon, who was to start Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners.
One scenario for Colon is for him to be added to the active roster for only the one spot start. Some in the organization, though, believe he could be an effective reliever — the eighth-man in the bullpen — while having a positive influence on others on the staff, especially Perez.
The Rangers could get a gauge on his temperature on various scenarios Friday.
