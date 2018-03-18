Ragans injury a 'big blow' to Rangers' farm system

The news the Texas Rangers were fearing was delivered Saturday afternoon and announced Sunday morning: Cole Ragans, their No. 1 pick in 2016 and arguably their top pitching prospect, needs Tommy John surgery.
The left-hander felt discomfort in his elbow Friday during a minor-league game and was quickly sent for an MRI exam. Team physician Dr. Keith Meister saw a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament and will perform the surgery this week in Arlington.
"It's a big blow for him, for the organization," assistant general manager Jayce Tingler said. "But he's some type of mature 20-year-old and understands it. He's in the mind-set, somehow in a 24-hour period, that's he going to be better for it 12 to 14 months from now. That one hurts."
Tingler also delivered news that Kyle Cody, the reigning Rangers Minor League Pitch of the Year, hasn't pitched this spring because of elbow inflammation and will be shut down for at least another three weeks.
Tingler said that there is no ligament tear in the elbow, but also said that there is concern that Cody will need surgery. The inflammation has started to subside after three weeks of treatment and rest, but the soonest the right-hander could open his season would be June 1.
"They're two of our better ones," Tingler said. "It's never easy. We feel for the young players on the compassion side. We know the work they've put in, and so we try to understand where they're at emotionally. We're definitely sensitive to that.
"The second thing is for the organization and the organization's development. That's a pretty good body blow. We're built for this. That's why we've got depth over there. It's no different than on the major-league side. We've got to have a group step up, and there's going to be some opportunity early in the year."
