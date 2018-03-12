Matt Bush is OK with Rangers decision to move him back to bullpen.
Matt Bush is OK with Rangers decision to move him back to bullpen. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Matt Bush is OK with Rangers decision to move him back to bullpen. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Matt Bush: I am very happy to return to Rangers' bullpen

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 10:55 AM

Surprise, Ariz.
Matt Bush is on board with the Texas Rangers' decision to move him back to the bullpen.



"I am very happy," Bush said on Monday. "I get to go back to doing what I know how to do. I feel like we have a great team this year, plenty of good starters and this is a role they need me to go back to."


Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bush felt like he was given a fair opportunity to start by the organization, and didn't speculate on whether he'd want to start in the future.


Instead, the 32-year-old right-hander is ready to get back to work as a reliever. Bush has spent the past two seasons in the Rangers' bullpen. He made 57 appearances last season, posting a 3.78 ERA with 10 saves. In 2016, he made 58 appearances with a 2.48 ERA.


Bush had been under consideration to join the Rangers rotation. He’s made three Cactus League appearances, including two starts, and has posted a 5.40 ERA.



"Jeff Banister, Jon Daniels, the pitching coaches they know what they are doing," Bush said. "I just go with the flow. They made their decision on where they need me and that’s all. They know what they are doing and I feel it’s the right decision.”


Bush also had no issues with the Rangers not putting him in the mix to be the closer. It's a job he held last season before struggles on the mound forced them to go in another direction.


Bush said he feels comfortable and enjoys being the "bridge man," being a multi-inning option in the middle parts of the game.


"I love being the kind of bridge guy, multi-inning guy, all-around whatever, just comfortable there," Bush said. "It is pretty easy to have a good feeling of things. For me, it’s quite normal to go out and give it all I’ve got for a short period of time. It’s ingrained in me and it’s what I do well."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

"Big Sexy" Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run

View More Video