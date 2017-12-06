No questions on Ohtani, but about that six-man rotation ...

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Pause
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze' 2:22

See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze'

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country 2:38

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

    With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside.

With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

No questions on Ohtani, but about that six-man rotation ...

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 04:08 PM

ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers sent out a news release and tweet explaining that they would announce the signing of a free agent at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The first thought for many was Shohei Ohtani, who met with Rangers officials Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to sources. The great unveil was actually left-hander Mike Minor, who worked as a reliever in 2017, but will be a starting pitcher for the Rangers.

That leaves the Rangers with four starters and in need of a fifth, or a sixth. Offers are on the table, general manager Jon Daniels said, and the Rangers would happy if they were accepted.

Ohtani is a free agent, and the Rangers have the most money to offer him under the international signing rules for players under age 25. They would be thrilled, possibly to the point of tears, to have him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Just don’t ask them about him.

Ohtani questions were off limits to the media during news conferences at Globe Life Park for Minor and, afterward, to preview the winter meetings. It’s not unusual for Daniels to not discuss specific free agents, but Ohtani isn’t the usual free agent.

He’s so unusual, so rare, that the Rangers are considering altering the landscape of pitching to accommodate him.

A six-man rotation is in play for the Rangers in 2018, Daniels and manager Jeff Banister said. What wasn’t said is that going there would allow Ohtani to pitch on a similar schedule to the one he worked in Japan while also giving him a few games a week as a hitter.

All of that for a 23-year-old rookie who will be leaving home for the first time and will have to adjust from Nippon Professional Baseball to the highest level of baseball unlike anyone before him — as a pitcher and a hitter.

(That won’t sit well with some veterans, no matter which team gets Ohtani. It just won’t.)

Yu Darvish had difficulty adjusting in 2012 with the Rangers, with his ERA climbing as high as 4.57 before finding a groove late in the season that lowered it to 3.90. Darvish had a career-worst 1.280 WHIP in his transitional season.

Of course, the six-man plan could be all but scuttled in a matter of days. Ohtani reportedly wrapped up meetings with the seven finalists Tuesday and could make his decision well in advance of the Dec. 22 deadline.

Should the Rangers miss out, they would have enough available funds to go after a top-of-the-market starter and add proven bullpen help. So far, they have committed only $14.5 million to the 2018 payroll:

▪ $4 million for right-handed starter Doug Fister.

▪ $1.5 million for righty reliever Tony Barnette.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

▪ $9 million for Minor, who will receive $9.5 million in 2019 and 2020 to complete a three-year, $28 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus and $8 million bonus for 2018.

Minor said that he is prepared to handle a starter’s normal innings load, though he hasn’t started a game since 2014 because of injury. He missed 2015 and 2016, and logged only 77  2/3 innings last season as a reliever.

Many of those innings came during multi-inning appearances for the Kansas City Royals.

“I told JD from the beginning I’m comfortable with either role,” Minor said. “I think a lot of that will depend on spring training and how the team shakes out. ... I did go multiple innings multiple times last year, and I felt great every time. I feel like I can [start].”

His innings will be monitored, Banister said, and so, too, will the innings of Fister, Cole Hamels and Martin Perez. Daniels said that Matt Bush could still end up in the rotation, giving the Rangers a starter who has never carried that kind of workload.

A six-man rotation would help ease Minor and Bush in. Ohtani, too, in theory.

That appears to be one of the things the Rangers are willing to do to convince Ohtani to sign with them.

Just don’t ask them about him.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Pause
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze' 2:22

See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze'

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country 2:38

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks about the thoughts behind a six-man starting rotation (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

View More Video