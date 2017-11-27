Juan Centeno has spent parts of the past five seasons in the major leagues with four teams. The Rangers, who claimed him Monday, would be his fifth.
Juan Centeno has spent parts of the past five seasons in the major leagues with four teams. The Rangers, who claimed him Monday, would be his fifth. Ben Margot AP
Juan Centeno has spent parts of the past five seasons in the major leagues with four teams. The Rangers, who claimed him Monday, would be his fifth. Ben Margot AP

Texas Rangers

Why waiver claim of catcher might not just be about depth for Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

November 27, 2017 03:32 PM

UPDATED November 27, 2017 04:07 PM

Juan Centeno spent last season in the Houston Astros organization and will be with their American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers, in 2018 barring a designated for assignment or trade.

The Rangers were awarded the catcher Monday on a waiver claim, giving them four catchers on the 40-man roster. Centeno ranks second in MLB experience, having debuted in 2013, but having never caught in more than 53 games.

He rates as depth, but also rates as a contender for the Opening Day roster. Robinson Chirinos is going to be the starter March 29 against the Astros, but Brett Nicholas is no longer the shoo-in to be the backup.

Jose Trevino, added last week to the 40-man, might be the best defensive catcher, but has never played above Double A.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Centeno is a better defender than hitter despite some defensive statistics that suggest otherwise. He was carried by the Astros throughout the postseason as their third catcher. He was considered a better defensive catcher than Evan Gattis, though Gattis’ bat is far superior.

Centeno’s MLB defensive statistics don’t reflect the reputation he has for his glove. His minor league stats would suggest he has a good throwing arm.

Here’s another thing: He comes cheap. The Rangers might try to add another catcher this off-season, but if not, they will have more money to spend elsewhere.

After being claimed by the Rangers, the suggestion is that he will compete for the Opening Day roster.

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional 1:28

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 1:20

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pioneering home buyers move into Walsh development 1:03

Pioneering home buyers move into Walsh development

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace 1:50

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

  • Go inside Globe Life Field as 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt is cleared for the Rangers

    Take a look on the progress of the Rangers' new home at Globe Life Field. Over the next four months, construction crews will move 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt. The process will take an estimated 97,000 truckloads. See what goes into the construction.

Go inside Globe Life Field as 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt is cleared for the Rangers

Take a look on the progress of the Rangers' new home at Globe Life Field. Over the next four months, construction crews will move 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt. The process will take an estimated 97,000 truckloads. See what goes into the construction.

Texas Rangers

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional 1:28

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 1:20

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pioneering home buyers move into Walsh development 1:03

Pioneering home buyers move into Walsh development

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace 1:50

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

  • Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field

    Arlington's new $1.1 billion ballpark is officially under construction, as crews begin working around the clock, six days a week, on the Texas Rangers' new home. In order to be ready for the 2020 season, an estimated 97,000 truckloads of dirt must first be hauled away to make room for the 41,000 seat stadium.

Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field

Arlington's new $1.1 billion ballpark is officially under construction, as crews begin working around the clock, six days a week, on the Texas Rangers' new home. In order to be ready for the 2020 season, an estimated 97,000 truckloads of dirt must first be hauled away to make room for the 41,000 seat stadium.

Texas Rangers

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional 1:28

Four Mansfield ISD teams headed to regional

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 1:20

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pioneering home buyers move into Walsh development 1:03

Pioneering home buyers move into Walsh development

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace 1:50

How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

  • Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

View More Video