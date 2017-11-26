More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:36

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

Diekman, Rangers react to lefty's 2017 debut 3:20

Diekman, Rangers react to lefty's 2017 debut

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

First Lady Melania Trump ads her personal style to the White House holiday decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump ads her personal style to the White House holiday decorations

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

TCU, Baylor benches clear 0:36

TCU, Baylor benches clear

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 1:20

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

  • Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

    Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the 2017 season wasn't a success and that 2018 won't be a rebuild (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the 2017 season wasn't a success and that 2018 won't be a rebuild (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the 2017 season wasn't a success and that 2018 won't be a rebuild (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Source: Rangers reach deal with veteran righty Fister

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

November 26, 2017 03:38 PM

UPDATED November 26, 2017 08:28 PM

Doug Fister, who went unsigned the first six weeks of last season before making 15 starts for the Boston Red Sox, reportedly is part of the solution for the Texas Rangers’ staring rotation in 2018.

A source confirmed a report from Evan Drellich with NBC Sports Boston said that Fister and the Rangers have agreed on a big-league contract, pending a physical. The deal is worth $4 million and includes a club option for 2019, and the veteran right-hander finds himself in the running for one of the three openings in the Rangers’ rotation.

Fister, who was signed by the Los Angeles Angels in mid-May before opting out of his deal a month later and getting claimed by the Red Sox, is likely to fit in toward the back of the rotation and could end up as the No. 5 starter. If so, he would unseat Nick Martinez, A.J. Griffin and other internal candidates.

Fister, 33, went 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA for the Red Sox, including a loss June 5 at Globe Life Park in which he allowed six runs (four earned) in 3  2/3 innings. For his career, Fister is 82-85 with a 3.68 ERA in stops with Seattle, Detroit, Washington, Houston and Boston.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Rangers have two other openings in their rotation. Fister will join left-handers Cole Hamels and Martin Perez, and the Rangers will make a play for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:36

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

Diekman, Rangers react to lefty's 2017 debut 3:20

Diekman, Rangers react to lefty's 2017 debut

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

First Lady Melania Trump ads her personal style to the White House holiday decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump ads her personal style to the White House holiday decorations

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

TCU, Baylor benches clear 0:36

TCU, Baylor benches clear

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 1:20

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

  • Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

View More Video