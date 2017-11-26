Source: Rangers reach deal with veteran righty Fister

Doug Fister, who went unsigned the first six weeks of last season before making 15 starts for the Boston Red Sox, reportedly is part of the solution for the Texas Rangers’ staring rotation in 2018.
A source confirmed a report from Evan Drellich with NBC Sports Boston said that Fister and the Rangers have agreed on a big-league contract, pending a physical. The deal is worth $4 million and includes a club option for 2019, and the veteran right-hander finds himself in the running for one of the three openings in the Rangers’ rotation.
Fister, who was signed by the Los Angeles Angels in mid-May before opting out of his deal a month later and getting claimed by the Red Sox, is likely to fit in toward the back of the rotation and could end up as the No. 5 starter. If so, he would unseat Nick Martinez, A.J. Griffin and other internal candidates.
Fister, 33, went 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA for the Red Sox, including a loss June 5 at Globe Life Park in which he allowed six runs (four earned) in 3 2/3 innings. For his career, Fister is 82-85 with a 3.68 ERA in stops with Seattle, Detroit, Washington, Houston and Boston.
The Rangers have two other openings in their rotation. Fister will join left-handers Cole Hamels and Martin Perez, and the Rangers will make a play for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
