Source: Rangers reach deal with veteran righty Fister

More Videos 1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder Pause 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 3:20 Diekman, Rangers react to lefty's 2017 debut 7:16 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 1:00 First Lady Melania Trump ads her personal style to the White House holiday decorations 1:46 Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:36 TCU, Baylor benches clear 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:20 A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the 2017 season wasn't a success and that 2018 won't be a rebuild (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the 2017 season wasn't a success and that 2018 won't be a rebuild (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the 2017 season wasn't a success and that 2018 won't be a rebuild (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com