Shohei Ohtani could start negotiating with MLB teams as soon as next weekend, and the Rangers have a new option for their international money if they miss out on the Japanese star.
Shohei Ohtani could start negotiating with MLB teams as soon as next weekend, and the Rangers have a new option for their international money if they miss out on the Japanese star. Koji Sasahara AP
Shohei Ohtani could start negotiating with MLB teams as soon as next weekend, and the Rangers have a new option for their international money if they miss out on the Japanese star. Koji Sasahara AP

Texas Rangers

Rangers have new targets should they miss on Ohtani

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

November 22, 2017 04:53 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 04:56 PM

In the grand scheme of things on a busy Tuesday, the announcement of the Opening Day first pitch for the Texas Rangers next season was third on a list of three things. (For the record, it’s 2:30 p.m. March 29 vs. the defending world champions, the Houston Astros, on ESPN).

Bigger news came from MLB and the MLB Players Association, which found middle ground on a posting system that will allow Shohei Ohtani to play in the major leagues in 2018. The fine folks with Nippon Professional Baseball also had a hand in the agreement.

Assuming the owners sign off on the new system, Ohtani could hit the open market late next week, Friday or Saturday, and teams can begin the wooing process. It’ll take a $20 million fee, which is paid only by the team the Babe Ruth of Japan wants to join.

The Rangers are a contender, one of 12 to 15 who can pull it off and probably 1 of 5 who have a legit shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They have what is believed to be the largest bonus money available to hand out to Ohtani under the international signing rules. The New York Yankees are a close second, very close, after trading for more slot money Tuesday.

Money, though, isn’t a factor for Ohtani, who is coming to the U.S. two years before he could come as a free agent who isn’t subject to the international rules for players under age 25. Had he waited, he could have scored a deal worth nine figures.

Now, he’ll get the league minimum of $545,000, until he gets a lucrative extension.

So, what happens with all that cap money the Rangers have if they don’t sign Ohtani? Well, that’s where the other big news item from Tuesday comes into play.

The Atlanta Braves finally learned their penalty for a series of violations in Latin America, and the severity of the punishment is unprecedented.

MLB made 13 Braves prospects from Latin America free agents, including heralded prospect Kevin Maitan. The switch-hitting shortstop from Venezuela signed in 2016 as the No. 1 prospect for $4.25 million.

He’s 17 and reached A ball in 2017. If the Rangers miss on Ohtani, they will make a play for Maitan and the other former Braves prospects, who can sign from Dec. 5 to Jan. 15.

In an intriguing twist, teams can decide if the bonuses will come out of their 2017-18 international signing pool or their 2018-19 pool. In theory, the Rangers could land both Ohtani and Maitan. Or Ohtani and, say, catcher Abrahan Gutierrez, another coveted prospect the Braves forfeited.

There are plenty of possibilities.

Cuban center fielder Julio Pablo Martinez is likely to be declared a free agent before the current international signing period ends in June.

Maybe the Rangers make a play for Martinez if they miss on Ohtani and Maitan, though he could wait until the 2018-19 signing period opens July 2 to sign as all 30 MLB teams will have their international bonus pools restored.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

There are coveted prospects to target if the Rangers miss out on Ohtani, the most coveted prospect.

It was quite a newsy Tuesday.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Rangers 2018 spring training schedule

Date

Opponent

City

Time

Feb. 24

Cubs

Mesa

2:05 p.m.

Feb. 25

Rockies

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

Feb. 26

Dodgers

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

Feb. 27

Dodgers

Glendale

2:05 p.m.

Feb. 28

White Sox

Glendale

2:05 p.m.

March 1

Padres

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

　

A’s

Mesa

2:05 p.m.

March 2

Indians

Goodyear

2:05 p.m.

March 3

Giants (ss)

Scottsdale

2:05 p.m.

March 4

Mariners

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

March 5

Giants

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

March 6

A’s

Mesa

2:05 p.m.

March 7

Rockies

Scottsdale

2:10 p.m.

March 8

White Sox (ss)

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

March 9

Reds

Goodyear

7:05 p.m.

March 10

A’s

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

March 11

Angels

Tempe

2:10 p.m.

March 12

Indians

Goodyear

3:05 p.m.

　

Royals (ss)

Surprise

8:05 p.m.

March 13

Brewers

Maryvale

3:05 p.m.

March 15

Brewers

Surprise

3:05 p.m.

March 16

Mariners

Surprise

3:05 p.m.

March 17

Royals (ss)

Surprise

2:05 p.m., 8:05 p.m.

March 18

Angels

Surprise

3:05 p.m.

March 19

Rockies

Surprise

8:05 p.m.

March 20

White Sox

Glendale

3:05 p.m.

March 21

Cubs

Surprise

3:05 p.m.

March 22

Reds

Surprise

8:05 p.m.

　

Mariners

Peoria

8:40 p.m.

March 23

Padres

Peoria

8:40 p.m.

March 24

Indians

Surprise

2:05 p.m.

March 26

Reds

Globe Life Park

7:05 p.m.

March 27

Reds

Globe Life Park

1:05 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Mission Arlington prepares for holiday hunger crisis 1:17

Mission Arlington prepares for holiday hunger crisis

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys

Commercial: Bruce Jacobson, Jr. announces run for Texas U.S. Senate 4:17

Commercial: Bruce Jacobson, Jr. announces run for Texas U.S. Senate

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song 1:37

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey 3:26

Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth 8:03

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth

She dropped out of high school to chase Hollywood dreams, now she's the Texas Teacher of the Year 1:04

She dropped out of high school to chase Hollywood dreams, now she's the Texas Teacher of the Year

  • Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

View More Video