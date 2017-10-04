Rangers reward Banister, won’t bring back bullpen coach

More Videos 2:09 Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season Pause 2:46 Adrian Beltre talks about his future with Rangers 1:22 Beltre: 'We expect to be better' 1:46 Andrus: Rangers lost in 2017, yet 'We win as a team and lose as a team' 1:33 Andrus can't explain Rangers' woes in Oakland 1:20 Buechele breaks down Rangers' woes Sunday, all season at Oakland 0:41 DeShields: Avoiding last place meaningful for Rangers 1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:30 Lake Ridge QB Jason Bean subdues Summit 7:16 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jeff Banister speaks to changes on Rangers' coaching staff Bullpen coach Brad Holman was not asked to return for 2018 by the Texas Rangers, who manager Jeff Banister says are looking for the best communication between players and coaches (video by Jeff Wilson). Bullpen coach Brad Holman was not asked to return for 2018 by the Texas Rangers, who manager Jeff Banister says are looking for the best communication between players and coaches (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Bullpen coach Brad Holman was not asked to return for 2018 by the Texas Rangers, who manager Jeff Banister says are looking for the best communication between players and coaches (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com