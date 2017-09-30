Gallo launches No. 40 (and 41) in Rangers’ win

Joey Gallo connected for two home runs — Nos. 40 and 41 this season — and Andrew Cashner allowed two runs in six innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland A’s 8-4 on Saturday night at Globe Life Park.
Gallo’s first homer in the second inning was a two-run shot to center field and made him only the sixth player in Rangers history to have a 40-homer season. He smiled broadly as he rounded first base, and was showered with hugs as he reached the dugout.
He went deep again in the third, a solo shot that made it 5-0.
Cashner, meanwhile, pitched around two errors and a walk in the second inning and took a shutout into the sixth. He allowed two runs in that sixth and was done after 99 pitches.
The former TCU star finishes his season with a team-leading 3.40 ERA.
How Rangers hitters fared: The night belonged to Joey Gallo, who swatted home runs Nos. 40 and 41 on the season. ... In so doing, Gallo became only the sixth player in Rangers history with a 40-homer season, and he is the first player since 2005 with as many as four multi-homer games at Globe Life Park. ... Every starter had a hit. Rougned Odor led the way with three, and Gallo and Jared Hoying had two. ... Gallo scored walked twice and scored three times.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner finished his season with a win, his 11th, and lowered his ERA to a team-best 3.40. ... The right-hander allowed two runs in six innings, both of which came in the sixth. He allowed five hits, walked two and struck out two on 99 pitches. ... Ricky Rodriguez had a solid showing in the 1-2-3 seventh, Matt Bush allowed a leadoff homer in the eighth, and Paolo Espino allowed a two-out homer in the ninth.
