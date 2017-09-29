Last Sunday in a game against the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics player Mark Canha (20) places his hand on the shoulder of Bruce Maxwell as Maxwell takes a knee during the national anthem prior to the baseball game in Oakland, Calif. Maxwell also has taken a knee during the Rangers games Thursday and Friday, but Thursday he was in the visiting bullpen out of sight of most fans.
Last Sunday in a game against the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics player Mark Canha (20) places his hand on the shoulder of Bruce Maxwell as Maxwell takes a knee during the national anthem prior to the baseball game in Oakland, Calif. Maxwell also has taken a knee during the Rangers games Thursday and Friday, but Thursday he was in the visiting bullpen out of sight of most fans. Ben Margot AP
Oakland A’s catcher takes a knee at Texas Rangers ballpark, is booed

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 7:55 PM

ARLINGTON

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell took a knee during the national anthem before Friday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Maxwell has been the only major league baseball player to take to a knee, mirroring protests by NFL players against racial injustice. He was booed by a portion of the crowd before and after the national anthem.

It was the first time Maxwell has taken a knee on the field in an opposing ballpark. He took a knee during the anthem on Thursday in Arlington, but he was warming up starting pitcher Sean Manaea in the bullpen and was out of view from most television cameras and fans.

Maxwell wasn’t in the lineup Friday, and he took a knee alongside his standing teammates in front of the A’s dugout. After the anthem was complete he rose and received a hug from Oakland outfielder Mark Canha. Earlier this week A’s manager Bob Melvin said he expected the protest to continue because Maxwell was committed to it.

  See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

    Here's how the teams, executives and staff protested -- or not -- around the league after President Trump's recent comments.

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Here's how the teams, executives and staff protested -- or not -- around the league after President Trump's recent comments.

Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

