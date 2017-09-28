Pudge continues drive to help Puerto Rico

More Videos 2:22 MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark Pause 3:13 Banister admits Rangers feeling sting of elimination 1:37 First homer one of "bigger moments" for Calhoun 1:35 Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017 1:22 Beltre: 'We expect to be better' 2:22 A "dreamer" and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end 0:42 TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed" Texas Rangers legend Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez said that his home country of Puerto Rico is still reeling after being slammed by Hurricane Maria (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers legend Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez said that his home country of Puerto Rico is still reeling after being slammed by Hurricane Maria (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

