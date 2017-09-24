Cashner, eagerly awaiting free agency, expects to hear from Rangers

Andrew Cashner has two more chances this season to establish a career-high for victories (11), but the big stat for him is how many times his team wins when he starts.
The Texas Rangers have won half of Cashner’s 26 starts in a season in which he gambled on a one-year deal so that he could hit free agency again. The thought was he could land more multi-year deals if he made it through a season healthy while also being productive.
He has done both, and admittedly is excited about what the off-season might hold in store.
“It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait,” said Cashner, who signed is $10 million contract with the Rangers only a few weeks into free agency. “I might strike early. I think there will be some good offers soon. I’ll take what’s best for me and where I want to go.”
The Rangers will have three openings in their rotation, and Cashner is open to returning. He said that he hasn’t heard anything yet from general manager Jon Daniels but anticipates hearing from him.
Cashner will enter his next start Monday, the opener of a three-game series against Houston to kick off the final homestand of the season, with a team-best 3.44 ERA, which is 10th in the league. He has pitched to a 3.05 ERA in his past 13 starts, going 7-3.
But aside from some biceps soreness to begin the season and a minor oblique injury that cost him a few starts, he has been healthy and able to recover better after deciding to pitch to contact rather than chase strikeouts.
“I had some injuries the previous year and I’ve proven to people I’m healthy,” he said. “When I’m healthy, I’ve proven that I can pitch. When I’m not healthy, I’m not very good.”
