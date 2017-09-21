Hamels delivers gem as Rangers sweep Mariners

Cole Hamels took a shutout into the seventh inning Thursday night, and Adrian Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo connected for solo homers as the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 4-2 victory.

Carlos Gomez was credited with a two-out double in the first inning on a one-hop smash that caromed off Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. Hamels (11-4) took that lead and didn’t relinquish it, as he allowed one run on three hits in eight innings and struck out a season-high eight.

Beltre’s homer in the sixth was his first since coming off the disabled list last week. Choo hit his 20th homer of the season a night after he was robbed of a grand slam.

How Rangers hitters fared: They did enough to win, and that’s good enough these days. ... They had four of their seven hits in the first inning, and the fourth was a Carlos Gomez one-hopper that hit off Kyle Seager and turned into a two-out two-run double. ... Adrian Beltre connected for his 17th homer of the season to open the sixth, and Shin-Soo Choo hit No. 20 with two outs in the seventh.

How Rangers pitchers fared: It was a big game, so it shouldn’t be a shock that Cole Hamels showed up. ... The left-hander allowed only three hits in eight innings, one of which was a solo homer by Nelson Cruz. ... Hamels didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the third, and Cruz’s homer came with one out in the seventh. ... Hamels walked two and struck out a season-high eight. ... Keone Kela allowed a one-out solo homer to Robinson Cano in the ninth, but registered his second save of the season.

Team Games back x-NY Yankees +6.5 x-Minnesota — Texas 2.5 LA Angels 2.5 Kansas City 3.5 Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 5.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas 200 001 100 — 4 7 0 Seattle 000 000 101 — 2 4 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .275 Choo rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .264 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Beltre dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .314 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .208 Gomez cf 3 0 2 2 1 0 .256 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Middlebrooks 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Totals 35 4 7 4 2 13

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Cano 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .286 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 30 2 4 2 2 8

E—Seager (14). LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 3. 2B—Gomez (22). HR—Beltre (17), off Altavilla; Choo (20), off Pagan; Cruz (35), off Hamels; Cano (22), off Kela. RBIs—Choo (75), Beltre (70), Gomez 2 (51), Cano (93), Cruz (112). CS—Segura (8). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos 2, Middlebrooks); Seattle 1 (Zunino). RISP—Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 2. Runners moved up—Seager.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W 11-4 8 3 1 1 2 8 108 3.80 Kela, S 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.95

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, L 12-5 3 2/3 4 2 2 2 4 73 3.03 Altavilla 2 2 1 1 0 4 37 4.43 Rzepczynski 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.77 Pagan 1 1 1 1 0 3 21 3.52 Garton 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.60