Shin-Soo Choo scored a pair of runs Thursday, including one one his 20th homer of the season, and the Rangers ran away with a three-game sweep of Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP
Texas Rangers

Hamels delivers gem as Rangers sweep Mariners

By Jeff Wilson

September 21, 2017 11:55 PM

SEATTLE

Cole Hamels took a shutout into the seventh inning Thursday night, and Adrian Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo connected for solo homers as the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 4-2 victory.

Carlos Gomez was credited with a two-out double in the first inning on a one-hop smash that caromed off Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. Hamels (11-4) took that lead and didn’t relinquish it, as he allowed one run on three hits in eight innings and struck out a season-high eight.

Beltre’s homer in the sixth was his first since coming off the disabled list last week. Choo hit his 20th homer of the season a night after he was robbed of a grand slam.　　

How Rangers hitters fared: They did enough to win, and that’s good enough these days. ... They had four of their seven hits in the first inning, and the fourth was a Carlos Gomez one-hopper that hit off Kyle Seager and turned into a two-out two-run double. ... Adrian Beltre connected for his 17th homer of the season to open the sixth, and Shin-Soo Choo hit No. 20 with two outs in the seventh.　

How Rangers pitchers fared: It was a big game, so it shouldn’t be a shock that Cole Hamels showed up. ... The left-hander allowed only three hits in eight innings, one of which was a solo homer by Nelson Cruz. ... Hamels didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the third, and Cruz’s homer came with one out in the seventh. ... Hamels walked two and struck out a season-high eight. ... Keone Kela allowed a one-out solo homer to Robinson Cano in the ninth, but registered his second save of the season.

AL wild-card standings

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+6.5

x-Minnesota

Texas

2.5

LA Angels

2.5

Kansas City

3.5

Seattle

5

Tampa Bay

5

Baltimore

5.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas

200

001

100

4

7

0

Seattle

000

000

101

2

4

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

4

0

0

0

1

2

.275

Choo rf

4

2

2

1

0

1

.264

Andrus ss

4

1

1

0

0

0

.301

Beltre dh

4

1

2

1

0

1

.314

Gallo 1b

4

0

0

0

0

4

.208

Gomez cf

3

0

2

2

1

0

.256

Chirinos c

4

0

0

0

0

2

.257

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.208

Middlebrooks 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.185

Totals 35

4

7

4

2

13

Seattle AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Segura ss

4

0

2

0

0

1

.298

Haniger rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.273

Cano 2b

4

1

1

1

0

1

.284

Cruz dh

3

1

1

1

1

1

.286

Seager 3b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.251

Valencia 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.257

Zunino c

3

0

0

0

0

1

.246

Heredia cf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.255

Gamel lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.278

Totals 30

2

4

2

2

8

E—Seager (14). LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 3. 2B—Gomez (22). HR—Beltre (17), off Altavilla; Choo (20), off Pagan; Cruz (35), off Hamels; Cano (22), off Kela. RBIs—Choo (75), Beltre (70), Gomez 2 (51), Cano (93), Cruz (112). CS—Segura (8). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos 2, Middlebrooks); Seattle 1 (Zunino). RISP—Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 2. Runners moved up—Seager.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels, W 11-4

8

3

1

1

2

8

108

3.80

Kela, S 2-3

1

1

1

1

0

0

12

2.95

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Paxton, L 12-5

3 2/3

4

2

2

2

4

73

3.03

Altavilla

2

2

1

1

0

4

37

4.43

Rzepczynski

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

3

3.77

Pagan

1

1

1

1

0

3

21

3.52

Garton

2

0

0

0

0

2

23

5.60

Inherited runners-scored—Altavilla 1-0, Rzepczynski 1-0. WP—Altavilla. PB—Zunino (10). Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeff Kellogg. T—2:45. A—14,849 (47,476).

