Hamels delivers gem as Rangers sweep Mariners

Cole Hamels took a shutout into the seventh inning Thursday night, and Adrian Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo connected for solo homers as the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 4-2 victory.
Carlos Gomez was credited with a two-out double in the first inning on a one-hop smash that caromed off Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. Hamels (11-4) took that lead and didn’t relinquish it, as he allowed one run on three hits in eight innings and struck out a season-high eight.
Beltre’s homer in the sixth was his first since coming off the disabled list last week. Choo hit his 20th homer of the season a night after he was robbed of a grand slam.
How Rangers hitters fared: They did enough to win, and that’s good enough these days. ... They had four of their seven hits in the first inning, and the fourth was a Carlos Gomez one-hopper that hit off Kyle Seager and turned into a two-out two-run double. ... Adrian Beltre connected for his 17th homer of the season to open the sixth, and Shin-Soo Choo hit No. 20 with two outs in the seventh.
How Rangers pitchers fared: It was a big game, so it shouldn’t be a shock that Cole Hamels showed up. ... The left-hander allowed only three hits in eight innings, one of which was a solo homer by Nelson Cruz. ... Hamels didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the third, and Cruz’s homer came with one out in the seventh. ... Hamels walked two and struck out a season-high eight. ... Keone Kela allowed a one-out solo homer to Robinson Cano in the ninth, but registered his second save of the season.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+6.5
x-Minnesota
—
Texas
2.5
LA Angels
2.5
Kansas City
3.5
Seattle
5
Tampa Bay
5
Baltimore
5.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
Texas
200
001
100
—
4
7
0
Seattle
000
000
101
—
2
4
1
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
4
0
0
0
1
2
.275
Choo rf
4
2
2
1
0
1
.264
Andrus ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.301
Beltre dh
4
1
2
1
0
1
.314
Gallo 1b
4
0
0
0
0
4
.208
Gomez cf
3
0
2
2
1
0
.256
Chirinos c
4
0
0
0
0
2
.257
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.208
Middlebrooks 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.185
Totals 35
4
7
4
2
13
Seattle AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
4
0
2
0
0
1
.298
Haniger rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.273
Cano 2b
4
1
1
1
0
1
.284
Cruz dh
3
1
1
1
1
1
.286
Seager 3b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.251
Valencia 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.257
Zunino c
3
0
0
0
0
1
.246
Heredia cf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.255
Gamel lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.278
Totals 30
2
4
2
2
8
E—Seager (14). LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 3. 2B—Gomez (22). HR—Beltre (17), off Altavilla; Choo (20), off Pagan; Cruz (35), off Hamels; Cano (22), off Kela. RBIs—Choo (75), Beltre (70), Gomez 2 (51), Cano (93), Cruz (112). CS—Segura (8). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos 2, Middlebrooks); Seattle 1 (Zunino). RISP—Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 2. Runners moved up—Seager.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels, W 11-4
8
3
1
1
2
8
108
3.80
Kela, S 2-3
1
1
1
1
0
0
12
2.95
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Paxton, L 12-5
3 2/3
4
2
2
2
4
73
3.03
Altavilla
2
2
1
1
0
4
37
4.43
Rzepczynski
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
3.77
Pagan
1
1
1
1
0
3
21
3.52
Garton
2
0
0
0
0
2
23
5.60
Inherited runners-scored—Altavilla 1-0, Rzepczynski 1-0. WP—Altavilla. PB—Zunino (10). Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeff Kellogg. T—2:45. A—14,849 (47,476).
