Andrew Cashner left after six innings with an 8-3 lead, but the bullpen made things interesting before Alex Claudio saved the day in an 8-6 victory. Elaine Thompson AP

Texas Rangers

Odor grand slam helps Rangers hold off Mariners

September 21, 2017 12:39 AM

SEATTLE

Rougned Odor launched a grand slam Wednesday during the Texas Rangers’ seven-run fourth inning, and Andrew Cashner allowed three runs in six innings in an 8-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

The grand slam was Odor’s 30th homer of the season. It came in a sloppy inning for the Mariners behind Felix Hernandez, who was perfect for the first three innings. Nomar Mazara had a two-run single in the inning.

Shin-Soo Choo was robbed of a grand slam in the sixth on a leaping catch by center fielder Guillermo Heredia. The Rangers got a run, though, on the sacrifice fly.　　　

How Rangers hitters fared: One inning, a really big inning, lifted the Rangers to their third straight win. ... They didn’t do anything against Felix Hernandez in the first three innings but scored seven runs against him in the fourth. The Mariners helped with two errors, and Hernandez walked three. ... Nomar Mazara collected a two-run single to break a 1-1 tie, and Rougned Odor’s 30th homer of the season was a grand slam for a 7-1 lead. ... Shin-Soo Choo was robbed by center fielder Guillermo Heredia of another grand slam, in the sixth, and the Rangers had to settle for a long sacrifice fly.　　

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner wasn’t great, but he posted a quality start by allowing three runs in six innings. The bullpen wasn’t great, but what else is new? ... Cashner allowed three runs in six innings and left after 94 pitches. His last inning was stressful, as the Mariners loaded the bases with one out, but scored only once. It was 8-3 when Cashner exited. ... Nick Gardewine took over and put on two of the three batters he faced. Both scored as Jake Diekman couldn’t get Robinson Cano with two outs. ... Diekman had to face three more batters but got out of it. ... Matt Bush was next, and he allowed back-to-back doubles to start the eighth. ... Alex Claudio was quickly summoned, and he kept the score 8-6 with three quick outs. He returned for the ninth, facing the heart of the Mariners’ order, and worked around a two-out single.

AL wild-card standings

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+7

x-Minnesota

LA Angels

1.5

Texas

2.5

Kansas City

3.5

Seattle

4

Tampa Bay

4

Baltimore

5.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas

000

701

000

8

8

0

Seattle

001

101

210

6

11

2

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

3

1

0

0

1

2

.279

Choo rf

4

1

2

1

0

0

.262

Andrus ss

5

1

1

0

0

1

.301

Beltre dh

4

1

1

0

1

1

.311

Mazara lf

5

1

2

2

0

1

.256

Rua lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.220

Gallo 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.210

Chirinos c

3

2

1

0

1

1

.261

Odor 2b

3

1

1

4

1

2

.209

Robinson 3b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.198

Middlebrooks ph-3b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.217

Totals 35

8

8

7

4

14

Seattle AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Segura ss

4

1

2

0

1

0

.297

Haniger rf-cf

5

1

1

1

0

2

.276

Cano 2b

4

1

2

2

1

1

.284

Cruz dh

3

1

1

1

2

0

.286

Seager 3b

4

0

2

0

1

0

.253

Alonso 1b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.262

Ruiz ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.227

Zunino c

4

1

1

0

0

1

.248

Gamel lf

4

1

2

1

0

0

.280

Heredia cf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.257

Vogelbach ph

0

0

0

0

0

0

.150

Valencia ph-rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.259

Totals 36

6

11

5

6

4

E—Haniger (6), Seager (13). LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B—Zunino (24), Gamel (24). HR—Odor (30), off Albers; Haniger (14), off Cashner; Cruz (34), off Cashner. RBIs—Choo (74), Mazara 2 (96), Odor 4 (74), Haniger (43), Cano 2 (92), Cruz (111), Gamel (56). SF—Choo. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Andrus 2, Gallo); Seattle 3 (Alonso 2, Zunino). RISP—Texas 2 for 8; Seattle 3 for 10. Runners moved up—Cruz, Alonso. GIDP—Cruz, Alonso. DP—Texas 2 (Odor, Gallo), (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner, W 10-10

6

6

3

3

3

2

94

3.44

Gardewine

 1/3

1

2

2

1

0

8

8.44

Diekman

 2/3

1

0

0

2

1

20

3.12

Bush

0

2

1

1

0

0

6

3.67

Claudio, S 10-14

2

1

0

0

0

1

30

2.59

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hernandez, L 5-5

3 1/3

2

6

5

3

4

67

4.57

Albers

1 2/3

4

2

2

1

3

45

3.48

Lawrence

2

1

0

0

0

4

33

6.58

Simmons

1

0

0

0

0

3

14

0.00

Diaz

1

1

0

0

0

0

11

3.47

Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Bush pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Diekman 2-2, Claudio 1-0, Albers 3-3, Lawrence 2-1. HBP—Lawrence (DeShields). PB—Chirinos (4). Umpires—Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Will Little; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye. T—3:27. A—15,962 (47,476).

