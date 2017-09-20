Rangers score two in eighth to top Mariners

More Videos 0:51 Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton Pause 1:45 Joey Gallo cares not for how long he homers 1:01 Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo 1:35 Banister has plenty to say about Calhoun, is mum on ejection 1:59 Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game 1:29 Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:28 No. 1 Aledo makes it look almost too easy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Banister praises Perez after Rangers' win Tuesday Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was quick to heap praise upon Martin Perez after the lefty limited the Seattle Mariners to one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in an eventual 3-1 victory (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was quick to heap praise upon Martin Perez after the lefty limited the Seattle Mariners to one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in an eventual 3-1 victory (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

