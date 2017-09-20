More Videos

  • Banister praises Perez after Rangers' win Tuesday

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was quick to heap praise upon Martin Perez after the lefty limited the Seattle Mariners to one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in an eventual 3-1 victory (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was quick to heap praise upon Martin Perez after the lefty limited the Seattle Mariners to one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in an eventual 3-1 victory (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was quick to heap praise upon Martin Perez after the lefty limited the Seattle Mariners to one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in an eventual 3-1 victory (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers score two in eighth to top Mariners

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 12:04 AM

SEATTLE

Martin Perez allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday night, and a Shin-Soo Choo sacrifice fly delivered the first of two runs in the eighth as the Texas Rangers edge the Seattle Mariners 3-1

Elvis Andrus singled to drive in the second eighth-inning run, and Joey Gallo drove in the game’s first one with a slow roller that allowed Adrian Beltre to run/hobble in from third base.

Tony Barnette was awarded the wins after relieving Perez, how issued four hits. Robinson Chirinos made a key play in the seventh, picking off Yonder Alonso at third base for the second out of the inning to help Barnette escape in a 1-1 tie.　

  • Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings

    Left-hander Martin Perez's 30th start of the season Tuesday was another good one in an important game against the Seattle Mariners, and he feels good about his season as a whole for the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).

Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings

Left-hander Martin Perez's 30th start of the season Tuesday was another good one in an important game against the Seattle Mariners, and he feels good about his season as a whole for the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez returned to the form that helped him win seven straight starts before losing last week to the Mariners. ... The left-hander allowed one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He was lifted after retiring Rangers killer Kyle Seager to open the seventh. Perez threw 98 pitches. ... Tony Barnette worked around a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced to keep the game tied 1-1. ... Matt Bush and Jake Diekman combined on a scoreless eighth, with Diekman striking out Seager as the potential winning run. ... Alex Claudio picked up his ninth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre collected two of their 10 hits and scored the game’s first run, but Carlos Gomez, Delino DeShields, Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus came up biggest in the eighth. ... Gomez started the two-run rally with a pinch double in his first at-bat since Sept. 9, and DeShields followed with a bunt hit. Choo broke a 1-1 tie with a sacrifice fly, and Andrus singled in DeShields after he has swiped second base. ... Joey Gallo drove in the game’s first run with a groundout in the second inning, scoring Beltre.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

