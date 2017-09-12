More Videos

  • Banister has plenty to say about Calhoun, is mum on ejection

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Seattle Mariners, but he was around long enough to watch Willie Calhoun get his first career hit (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers

Mariners pounce on Gonzalez in rout of Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 12, 2017 10:18 PM

ARLINGTON

Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager swatted three-run homers off Miguel Gonzalez in the second and third innings Tuesday, and the Seattle Mariners banged out 15 hits in a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Gonzalez lasted only 2 1/3 innings in his second start with the Rangers. He allowed seven runs on seven hits six days after allowing four runs in three innings Wednesday at Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader.

Willie Calhoun, the prized prospect in the Yu Darvish trade, made his major-league debut and singled in a run in his first career at-bat. He finished the game 1 for 4 and had a busy night in left field.　

How Rangers pitchers fared: Miguel Gonzalez has made two starts for the Rangers since behind acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, and neither has been any good. The one Tuesday was worse than his debut. ... It actually started with a 1-2-3 first inning, but the Mariners scored four in the second, three on a homer by Ben Gamel, and then scored three more against Gonzalez in the third on a Kyle Seager homer. ... Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings of long relief, an outing that takes him out of contention to start Friday. 　　

How Rangers hitters fared: The offense wasn’t terrible, but it didn’t do nearly enough to overcome the deficit Gonzalez created. ... Willie Calhoun singled and drove in the Rangers’ first run in his first career at-bat, in the second inning. He went 1 for 4 in his first career game. ... Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara collected two hits apiece, and Mazara drove in his 94th run of the season. ... The hits keep coming for Robinson Chirinos. He singled in the first, giving him a five-game hitting streak and a 26-game streak of reaching base.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

AL wild-card standings

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+3

x-Minnesota

LA Angels

2

Texas

3

Kansas City

3

Seattle

3.5

Tampa Bay

4

Baltimore

4.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Seattle

043

011

100

10

15

1

Texas

012

000

000

3

10

0

Seattle AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Segura ss

4

0

0

1

1

0

.295

Motter ss

1

0

0

0

0

1

.199

Haniger rf

5

2

2

0

0

1

.280

Cano 2b

5

1

3

1

0

0

.283

Beckham 2b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Cruz dh

5

2

2

0

0

0

.285

Hannemann pr-dh

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Seager 3b

4

2

1

3

1

0

.255

Alonso 1b

4

1

2

0

1

0

.264

Zunino c

4

1

2

2

1

1

.242

Gamel lf

5

1

3

3

0

2

.279

Heredia cf

5

0

0

0

0

1

.257

Totals 42

10

15

10

4

6

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

4

0

1

0

1

2

.282

Choo rf

5

1

2

0

0

0

.265

Andrus ss

3

0

0

0

1

1

.304

Mazara dh

4

1

2

1

0

1

.261

Gallo 3b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.208

Chirinos c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.268

Nicholas c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.282

Calhoun lf

4

0

1

1

0

1

.250

Odor 2b

3

0

1

0

1

1

.213

Gosselin pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

.140

Rua 1b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.224

Totals 35

3

10

3

3

9

E—Simmons (1). LOB—Seattle 9, Texas 8. 2B—Haniger (20), Cano 2 (33). HR—Gamel (9), off Gonzalez; Seager (24), off Gonzalez. RBIs—Segura (40), Cano (88), Seager 3 (77), Zunino 2 (56), Gamel 3 (52), Mazara (94), Gallo (74), Calhoun (1). Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 6 (Haniger 2, Cruz, Zunino 2, Heredia); Texas 2 (Mazara, Chirinos). RISP—Seattle 5 for 12; Texas 3 for 7. GIDP—Odor, Rua, Nicholas. DP—Seattle 3 (Alonso, Segura, Gonzales), (Cano, Motter, Alonso), (Motter, Beckham, Alonso).

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gonzales, W, 1-1

5

8

3

3

1

6

66

6.82

Pazos

1

0

0

0

0

3

15

3.53

Altavilla

1

0

0

0

2

0

21

4.70

Simmons

1

0

0

0

0

0

7

0.00

Lawrence

1

2

0

0

0

0

11

6.97

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gonzalez, L, 7-11

2 1/3

7

7

7

0

1

44

4.86

Gardewine

 2/3

1

0

0

1

0

17

1.93

Bibens-Dirkx

3 1/3

5

3

3

1

1

54

4.85

Leclerc

1 2/3

2

0

0

2

2

36

4.09

Espino

1

0

0

0

0

2

15

5.68

Inherited runners-scored—Leclerc 2-1. WP—Leclerc. Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Laz Diaz. T—3:09. A—20,557 (48,114).

  Comments  

