Mariners pounce on Gonzalez in rout of Rangers

Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager swatted three-run homers off Miguel Gonzalez in the second and third innings Tuesday, and the Seattle Mariners banged out 15 hits in a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.
Gonzalez lasted only 2 1/3 innings in his second start with the Rangers. He allowed seven runs on seven hits six days after allowing four runs in three innings Wednesday at Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader.
Willie Calhoun, the prized prospect in the Yu Darvish trade, made his major-league debut and singled in a run in his first career at-bat. He finished the game 1 for 4 and had a busy night in left field.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Miguel Gonzalez has made two starts for the Rangers since behind acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, and neither has been any good. The one Tuesday was worse than his debut. ... It actually started with a 1-2-3 first inning, but the Mariners scored four in the second, three on a homer by Ben Gamel, and then scored three more against Gonzalez in the third on a Kyle Seager homer. ... Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings of long relief, an outing that takes him out of contention to start Friday.
How Rangers hitters fared: The offense wasn’t terrible, but it didn’t do nearly enough to overcome the deficit Gonzalez created. ... Willie Calhoun singled and drove in the Rangers’ first run in his first career at-bat, in the second inning. He went 1 for 4 in his first career game. ... Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara collected two hits apiece, and Mazara drove in his 94th run of the season. ... The hits keep coming for Robinson Chirinos. He singled in the first, giving him a five-game hitting streak and a 26-game streak of reaching base.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+3
x-Minnesota
—
LA Angels
2
Texas
3
Kansas City
3
Seattle
3.5
Tampa Bay
4
Baltimore
4.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
Seattle
043
011
100
—
10
15
1
Texas
012
000
000
—
3
10
0
Seattle AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
4
0
0
1
1
0
.295
Motter ss
1
0
0
0
0
1
.199
Haniger rf
5
2
2
0
0
1
.280
Cano 2b
5
1
3
1
0
0
.283
Beckham 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Cruz dh
5
2
2
0
0
0
.285
Hannemann pr-dh
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Seager 3b
4
2
1
3
1
0
.255
Alonso 1b
4
1
2
0
1
0
.264
Zunino c
4
1
2
2
1
1
.242
Gamel lf
5
1
3
3
0
2
.279
Heredia cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.257
Totals 42
10
15
10
4
6
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
4
0
1
0
1
2
.282
Choo rf
5
1
2
0
0
0
.265
Andrus ss
3
0
0
0
1
1
.304
Mazara dh
4
1
2
1
0
1
.261
Gallo 3b
4
0
1
1
0
1
.208
Chirinos c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.268
Nicholas c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.282
Calhoun lf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.250
Odor 2b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.213
Gosselin pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.140
Rua 1b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.224
Totals 35
3
10
3
3
9
E—Simmons (1). LOB—Seattle 9, Texas 8. 2B—Haniger (20), Cano 2 (33). HR—Gamel (9), off Gonzalez; Seager (24), off Gonzalez. RBIs—Segura (40), Cano (88), Seager 3 (77), Zunino 2 (56), Gamel 3 (52), Mazara (94), Gallo (74), Calhoun (1). Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 6 (Haniger 2, Cruz, Zunino 2, Heredia); Texas 2 (Mazara, Chirinos). RISP—Seattle 5 for 12; Texas 3 for 7. GIDP—Odor, Rua, Nicholas. DP—Seattle 3 (Alonso, Segura, Gonzales), (Cano, Motter, Alonso), (Motter, Beckham, Alonso).
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gonzales, W, 1-1
5
8
3
3
1
6
66
6.82
Pazos
1
0
0
0
0
3
15
3.53
Altavilla
1
0
0
0
2
0
21
4.70
Simmons
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
0.00
Lawrence
1
2
0
0
0
0
11
6.97
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gonzalez, L, 7-11
2 1/3
7
7
7
0
1
44
4.86
Gardewine
2/3
1
0
0
1
0
17
1.93
Bibens-Dirkx
3 1/3
5
3
3
1
1
54
4.85
Leclerc
1 2/3
2
0
0
2
2
36
4.09
Espino
1
0
0
0
0
2
15
5.68
Inherited runners-scored—Leclerc 2-1. WP—Leclerc. Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Laz Diaz. T—3:09. A—20,557 (48,114).
