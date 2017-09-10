More Videos

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees 1:24

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees

Pause
Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees 1:19

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them 2:22

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview 1:29

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 1:49

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas 1:40

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas

Making meals in a snap 1:43

Making meals in a snap

  • Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees

    Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin didn't have much to say after allowing five runs in three innings, but his tone said plenty (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin didn't have much to say after allowing five runs in three innings, but his tone said plenty (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin didn't have much to say after allowing five runs in three innings, but his tone said plenty (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Yankees power past Rangers to win series finale

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 10, 2017 5:52 PM

ARLINGTON

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez connected for two solo home runs apiece, and Didi Gregorius went 4 for 4 with four RBIs as the New York Yankees rolled to a 16-7 victory and a series victory over the Texas Rangers.

A.J. Griffin and Nick Martinez combined to allow nine runs in the first four innings. Martinez allowed four of the six runs the Yankees scored in the fourth to put the game away.

The good news for the Rangers is that the Minnesota Twins also lost, keeping them only 2 1/2 games back for the second wild-card spot.　

More Videos

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees 1:24

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees

Pause
Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees 1:19

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them 2:22

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview 1:29

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 1:49

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas 1:40

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas

Making meals in a snap 1:43

Making meals in a snap

  • Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister saw some good in the 16-7 loss to the New York Yankees but most saw what everyone else did (video by Jeff Wilson).

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister saw some good in the 16-7 loss to the New York Yankees but most saw what everyone else did (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin was hit hard in three-plus innings, and Nick Martinez only recorded two outs in the fourth before he had to be lifted. ... Griffin was charged with five runs, two of which come home as inherited runners that Martinez couldn’t strand. Martinez allowed five hits in the fourth — as many as Griffin allowed in his outing — and four runs of the six runs in the inning. ... Yohander Mendez made his 2017 debut and allowed three runs (one earned) in 2 1/3 innings. ... Tyson Ross was allowed to pitch, and the Yankees got him for four runs. 　

More Videos

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees 1:24

Griffin not pleased after short outing vs. Yankees

Pause
Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees 1:19

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them 2:22

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview 1:29

Dak Prescott Post Game Interview

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 1:49

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas 1:40

TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas

Making meals in a snap 1:43

Making meals in a snap

  • Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

    The Texas Rangers lost to the New York Yankees in the final two games of the weekend, and shortstop Elvis Andrus says it's time to turn the page (video y Jeff Wilson).

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

The Texas Rangers lost to the New York Yankees in the final two games of the weekend, and shortstop Elvis Andrus says it's time to turn the page (video y Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: It wasn’t a terrible day for the offense, with 10 hits and seven runs, but it wasn’t nearly enough. ... Robinson Chirinos connected for a home run in the second inning, reaching base for the 24th straight game. ... Ryan Rua went 3 for 3 with a walk in one of his best games of the season. ... Many of the regulars exited early with the game out of hand. One of the was Robinson Chirinos, and back-up catcher A.J. Jimenez collected his first major-league hit in the seventh.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video