  • Adrian Beltre called seeing his kids on the field for the moment his greatest memory

    Adrian Beltre said seeing the joy in his kids' eyes after they joined him on the field to celebrate his 3,000th hit was the most special moment in his life.

Adrian Beltre said seeing the joy in his kids' eyes after they joined him on the field to celebrate his 3,000th hit was the most special moment in his life.
Texas Rangers

An Adrian Beltre tribute you’ll want to wear

By Stefan Stevenson

September 06, 2017 9:39 AM

The Texas Rangers have done a good job celebrating Adrian Beltre’s 3,000-hit season, marking the milestone with numerous giveaways and tributes.

Their best Beltre promotion, however, is coming this weekend against the New York Yankees. It won’t be easy to get, either.

The Beltre3K Commemorative Cap is limited to the first 3,000 fans who purchase tickets to either Friday or Saturday using a special link at texasrangers.com.

The cap features an iconic silhouette image of Beltre swinging, down on one knee. On one side of the cap is “Beltre3K” and his No. 29 is on the other.

 

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

