  • Hamels: September an exciting time for Rangers

    Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

What September baseball means to Clemente-nominated Hamels

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 05, 2017 6:42 PM

ATLANTA

Cole Hamels is the Rangers’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which MLB gives annually to the player who displays “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Hamels has both covered. He and his wife, Heidi, established The Hamels Foundation in 2009 with the goal of improving education in Malawi, Africa, Missouri, Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Hamels is getting the recognition he said that his wife deserves.

“It would not get to where it is if it was just relying on me,” Hamels said. “It would never be able to get to where it is if I didn’t have a person like her to entrust that things get done.”

The Rangers, though, need Hamels like he needs his wife’s help with the foundation. He returns to the mound Wednesday in the finale at SunTrust Park, where the Rangers will continue to try and chip away at their wild-card deficit.

Hamels has had a bumpy past four starts, with a 6.45 ERA. The Rangers are 3-1 in those games, and he is 9-2 in 18 starts this season. He also loves pitching in September with something on the line.

  • Up for Clemente Award, Hamels talks about giving back

    Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said it's an honor to be recognized for his charitable work, as he was Tuesday with a nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award (video by Jeff Wilson).

Up for Clemente Award, Hamels talks about giving back

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said it's an honor to be recognized for his charitable work, as he was Tuesday with a nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

“You want to know you at least have that opportunity,” Hamels said. “We put in a lot of work in the off-season, in spring training, and the goal is always the same: It’s to get to the postseason and get to the postseason.

“To still have that belief and to be able to maintain that day in and day out right now in September creates excitement. We really believe in each other, and it’s a matter of going out there and getting the job done each day.”

Hamels is 27-14 with a 3.29 ERA in September in his career.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

