Rangers’ offense shut down as Astros salvage series finale in Florida

0:39 Were you able to get gas in DFW this morning? Pause

2:01 Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue in Texas

0:33 Tropical Storm Irma forms in eastern Atlantic

3:02 Watch for places in Mansfield with no gas due to gulf refinery closures

1:06 Austin-based Whole Foods' products see dramatic price drop thanks to Amazon purchase

0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

2:39 Rice Owls would rather be home but 'you don't feel stuck when you're in Texas'

0:52 Kimbell's 'Casanova' exhibit reunites two treasures