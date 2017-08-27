Rangers to fly to Dallas on Sunday, series at Houston in doubt

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will fly from the West Coast to Dallas-Fort Worth on Sunday night rather than fly to Houston ahead of their three-game series Tuesday-Thursday, which seems increasingly like to be postponed because of the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
“Obviously the primary concern at this time is the welfare and safety of the residents of the Houston area and South Texas who are dealing with a catastrophic weather situation,” general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement. “The thoughts of our entire organization are with those individuals to be safe.
“We have been in continuous contact with the Astros and Major League Baseball regarding travel tonight and the status of this week’s series. We will continue to talk throughout the day to get updates on the situation.”
Both teams are off Monday, which gives them and Major League Baseball the chance to make contingency plans for the series. With rainfall expected in the Metroplex, the series might not be shifted to Globe Life Park.
A source said that MLB has yet to seriously consider playing in another city, but some with the Rangers believe that might become a necessity.
Busch Stadium in St. Louis and Marlins Park in Miami would be potential sites for the series to be played. The Cardinals and Marlins are on the road Tuesday-Thursday.
The remnants of Harvey continue to batter Southeast Texas, and flooding is occurring in Houston as the result of torrential rains. The storm is nearly stationary and is expected to continue dropping heavy rains the next few days.
The Rangers typically fly to William P. Hobby Airport in south Houston, but it has been shut down because of water on the runways and the roads leading to it are flooded.
