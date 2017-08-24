Harvey could disrupt Rangers’ travel plans Sunday

More Videos 19:02 Dashcam video shows Arlington officer get run over twice Pause 0:56 Frogs not in Top 25? 'Makes my job easier,' Patterson says 1:13 Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death 0:32 Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico 1:21 Cowboys unveil Ring of Honor Walk at The Star in Frisco 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 0:21 Dez Bryant makes one-handed grab over Orlando Scandrick 1:14 Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 1:15 Jason Garrett has high praise for Jaylon Smith Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey strengthens in Gulf of Mexico Tropical Storm Harvey reached hurricane status as it approached landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watches, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful Tropical Storm Harvey reached hurricane status as it approached landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watches, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

