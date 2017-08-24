Harvey could disrupt Rangers’ travel plans Sunday

Four days of sunshine and perfect weather haven’t distracted the Texas Rangers from what’s going on in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Harvey could make their lives difficult next week.
The Rangers are scheduled to fly Sunday afternoon from their series at Oakland to Houston, where they have an off day Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday against the Astros.
Harvey might alter those plans if, as expected, the projected Category 3 hurricane swamps the Houston area after coming ashore around Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday.
“Right now, we’re keeping an eye on it because it could go so many different directions,” traveling secretary Josh Shelton said. “We’re kind of in a wait-and-see. We’ll play it as it lies Sunday to see if we can get in.”
The Astros are in a similar bind, as they are playing three games this weekend at Angel Stadium. The off day plays in both clubs’ favor, and the Rangers could fly home and spend Monday in the Metroplex.
The Rangers are also wondering if they will be able to maneuver around Houston once they arrive. With as much as 25 inches of rain forecast for some area, street flooding could become an issue and alter their route to Minute Maid Park from the airport and the team hotel.
“Right now, we’re in a holding pattern,” Shelton said. “We’ll know more once it makes landfall.”
Manager Jeff Banister, who grew up in LaMarque, has no shortage of family, including his mother, living in the region. Most live further inland, though his wife’s parents are an exception.
“Last time, with Ike, they had six feet of water in their house,” Banister said. “Those things make you want to scream.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
