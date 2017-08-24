Harvey could disrupt Rangers’ travel plans Sunday

More Videos

Dashcam video shows Arlington officer get run over twice 19:02

Dashcam video shows Arlington officer get run over twice

Pause
Frogs not in Top 25? 'Makes my job easier,' Patterson says 0:56

Frogs not in Top 25? 'Makes my job easier,' Patterson says

Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death 1:13

Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death

Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico 0:32

Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

Cowboys unveil Ring of Honor Walk at The Star in Frisco 1:21

Cowboys unveil Ring of Honor Walk at The Star in Frisco

Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 1:58

Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you

Dez Bryant makes one-handed grab over Orlando Scandrick 0:21

Dez Bryant makes one-handed grab over Orlando Scandrick

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 1:14

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

Jason Garrett has high praise for Jaylon Smith 1:15

Jason Garrett has high praise for Jaylon Smith

  • Harvey strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

    Tropical Storm Harvey reached hurricane status as it approached landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watches, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

Tropical Storm Harvey reached hurricane status as it approached landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watches, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful
Tropical Storm Harvey reached hurricane status as it approached landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watches, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

Texas Rangers

Harvey could disrupt Rangers’ travel plans Sunday

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 24, 2017 10:23 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Four days of sunshine and perfect weather haven’t distracted the Texas Rangers from what’s going on in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Harvey could make their lives difficult next week.

The Rangers are scheduled to fly Sunday afternoon from their series at Oakland to Houston, where they have an off day Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday against the Astros.

Harvey might alter those plans if, as expected, the projected Category 3 hurricane swamps the Houston area after coming ashore around Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday.

“Right now, we’re keeping an eye on it because it could go so many different directions,” traveling secretary Josh Shelton said. “We’re kind of in a wait-and-see. We’ll play it as it lies Sunday to see if we can get in.”

The Astros are in a similar bind, as they are playing three games this weekend at Angel Stadium. The off day plays in both clubs’ favor, and the Rangers could fly home and spend Monday in the Metroplex.

The Rangers are also wondering if they will be able to maneuver around Houston once they arrive. With as much as 25 inches of rain forecast for some area, street flooding could become an issue and alter their route to Minute Maid Park from the airport and the team hotel.

“Right now, we’re in a holding pattern,” Shelton said. “We’ll know more once it makes landfall.”

Manager Jeff Banister, who grew up in LaMarque, has no shortage of family, including his mother, living in the region. Most live further inland, though his wife’s parents are an exception.

“Last time, with Ike, they had six feet of water in their house,” Banister said. “Those things make you want to scream.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video