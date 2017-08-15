DeShields, Robinson could be auditioning for Rangers CF role in 2018

Carlos Gomez was out of the Texas Rangers’ lineup for a second consecutive day Tuesday, though manager Jeff Banister was hopeful that the center fielder could be used late in the game if needed.

Delino DeShields was given the start in center field against the Detroit Tigers. Drew Robinson started Monday in Gomez’s place, and dazzled with a diving catch in the first inning and made a few other plays that most inexperienced center fielders don’t make.

The rookie continues to impress upon the Rangers that he can play center field capably and that he has the skills to be an everyday player in the major leagues.

They already know that DeShields can play every day, which he did as a rookie in 2015. He didn’t just play. He helped spark a struggling offense and by September was one of the key cogs as the Rangers rallied to the American League West crown.

One of the two could be a key cog for the 2018 Rangers.

Gomez is headed to free agency at the end of the season, and DeShields and Robinson figure to be two of as many as four internal candidates in a spring competition to be the starting center fielder next season.

DeShields is focused on the rest of this season, but he also knows what lies ahead in 2018.

“I know there are guys in front of me that are getting paid and need to play, and I understand the financial side of the game,” said DeShields, who started for the third consecutive game. “I’m hoping next year I can come into spring training and earn a starting spot, not just a spot on the roster.”

Banister said on Monday that he finds himself in a tough spot with DeShields. Banister knows what DeShields can do for the offense but also likes what DeShields can bring as a bench player, namely speed.

DeShields has played against most left-handed pitchers while holding his own against righties. Banister would like to see DeShields reach base more against righties and drive the more.

He was given the start against right-hander Justin Verlander because of what he had shown at the plate the previous two games. He singled in his first two at-bats and was watching from the dugout when Joey Gallo launched a 459-foot two-run homer in the fourth en route to a 10-4 victory.

“I know what he means to this offense,” Banister said. “When he’s doing the things he’s been doing, he ignites this offense.”

The Rangers are still trying to get a feel for Robinson, who has served as a utility player this season. Banister is hesitant to place a utility label on a young player, and though Robinson hasn’t played much, he has shown enough for Rangers coaches to believe he could play every day.

He can run, hit for power and play solid defense at multiple positions.

“The bat makes you an everyday player,” Banister said. “Things that we saw in spring training and some of the at-bats we’ve seen lends you to believe he’s an everyday player. He hasn’t been in enough consistently to see what kind of adjustments that he would need to make on an everyday basis, but just based on the raw skill set you’ve got to think he’s an everyday player.”

Center field is one of the positions Robinson has played the least, but he looks to be a quick study. The diving catch he made Monday to end the first inning will be on highlight reels the rest of the season, but he showed some polish on the way he broke on the ball in his direction and interacted with the corner outfielders.

DeShields made a highlight play in left field Sunday. He has improved on his defense since 2015, Banister said, with improved routes and a better, quicker throws.

Jared Hoying might have something to say next spring, and Jurickson Profar played center field in the World Baseball Classic for the Netherlands. The free-agent class of center fielders could include Gomez, Lorenzo Cain, Carlos Gonzalez, Rajai Davis and Jarrod Dyson.

A DeShields-Robinson or DeShields-Hoying platoon could also be a possibility.

DeShields is ready to get back to an everyday role. It appears he’ll get a chance to win one next spring.

“Looking forward to next year? I wouldn’t say that,” DeShields said. “I’m just trying to be here, and in the situation this year, I’ve got to be ready. I want to finish the year strong. I feel like I’m playing well, but I can play better if I was given consistent at-bats.”

Detroit 010 000 201 — 4 10 1 Texas 001 400 14x — 10 11 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Mahtook cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Upton lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Castellanos 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Martinez dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .256 Hicks c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .309 Presley rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .254 Totals 35 4 10 4 3 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Choo dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .253 Andrus ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .296 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .310 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .254 Gallo lf 3 2 1 2 1 2 .208 Napoli 1b 4 2 2 3 0 2 .198 Odor 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .218 Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .226 Totals 33 10 11 9 5 11

E—Hicks (2). LOB—Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B—Hicks 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Beltre (17). HR—Martinez (9), off Grilli; Chirinos (14), off Verlander; Gallo (34), off Verlander; Napoli (24), off Verlander. RBIs—Martinez (46), Presley (12), Iglesias 2 (41), Choo (52), Beltre (50), Mazara (74), Gallo 2 (64), Napoli 3 (52), Chirinos (31). SB—Odor (12). Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 4 (Mahtook 3, Castellanos). RISP—Detroit 2 for 10; Texas 3 for 7. Runners moved up—Presley, Iglesias, Beltre. GIDP—Presley, Choo. DP—Detroit 1 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 8-8 6 8 5 5 0 8 114 4.11 Jimenez 2/3 0 1 0 1 1 18 11.00 Stumpf 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.74 Saupold 1 3 4 4 4 2 34 3.54

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Griffin, W, 6-3 5 5 1 1 2 4 93 5.07 Barnette 1 2/3 2 2 2 1 1 40 5.49 Bush, H, 6 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.74 Grilli 1 3 1 1 0 1 24 6.06

Inherited runners-scored—Stumpf 1-1, Bush 1-0. WP—Griffin, Saupold. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez. T—3:23. A—20,636 (48,114).