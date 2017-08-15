Cool-headed Rodriguez leaves favorable impression on Rangers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Ricky Rodriguez makes quite a first impression in MLB debut Pause 0:49 Martin Perez earned his second straight win Monday night 1:57 Delino DeShields talks safety squeezes and pitches hitting gold crosses 12:11 SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall 1:21 Race for Texas House speaker? 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9 1:21 Lockheed Martin Aeronautics job fair draws thousands 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 1:14 Inmates are training puppies to be service dogs 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister turned the game over to Ricky Rodriguez in the seventh inning Monday, and the right-hander delivered a 1-2-3 inning in his MLB debut (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

