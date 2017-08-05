Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara ripped a two-run homer in the first inning Friday, and Cole Hamels made it stand up (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara ripped a two-run homer in the first inning Friday, and Cole Hamels made it stand up (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Hamels dominant as Rangers top Twins 4-1

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 05, 2017 9:37 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Cole Hamels allowed only an unearned run in an efficient complete game Saturday, and Nomar Mazara launched a two-run homer in the first inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1.

Hamels (6-1) needed only 96 pitches for his first complete game since the regular-season finale in 2015, when he beat the Los Angeles Angels to clinch the American League West title.

Robinson Chirinos drove in the other two with a sacrifice fly in the second and a single in the ninth after Carlos Gomez stole the 250th base of his career.

Cole Hamels rides changeup to complete game for Rangers

Cole Hamels poured over video after his last start to figure out why his changeup hasn't been effective. The result was a complete-game win Saturday for the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: They did enough. Nomar Mazara got things rolling in the first with a two-run shot to left-center field, his 14th homer of the season. ... Robinson Chirinos plated another run with a sacrifice fly in the second. ... Eight different players had a hit, and the one who didn’t, Shin-Soo Choo, was robbed of a single in the seventh. ... Chirinos added a second RBI with a single in the ninth. ... Joey Gallo delivered an opposite-field liner for a hit, giving him singles in consecutive games. He now has 20 singles on the season, nine fewer than he has homers.　

How Rangers pitchers fared: The Twins were no match for Cole Hamels, who worked quickly and was wildly efficient. ... Hamels got through the first two innings on 15 pitches, was at 36 through four, 63 through six and 69 through seven. ... He helped himself with a pickoff in the third inning and was aided by Drew Robinson throwing out a runner at second base in the fourth. ... Hamels needed 16 pitches in the eighth, which matched the fifth for his longest inning. ... The Twins’ run came in the fifth and was aided by a throwing error by Robinson Chirinos. ... Hamels allowed only four hits and walked only one while striking out five.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas

210

000

001

4

8

1

Minnesota

000

010

000

1

4

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

5

0

0

0

0

2

.253

Andrus ss

4

1

1

0

0

1

.294

Mazara rf

4

1

1

2

0

2

.247

Beltre 3b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.292

Odor 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.219

Napoli 1b

3

1

1

0

1

1

.201

Gallo lf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.206

Robinson cf

2

0

1

0

1

1

.214

Gomez ph-cf

0

1

0

0

0

0

.254

Chirinos c

3

0

1

2

0

1

.212

Totals 33

4

8

4

2

10

 

Minnesota AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dozier 2b

3

0

1

0

1

1

.247

Grossman dh

4

0

0

0

0

0

.247

Escobar 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.265

Gimenez c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.202

Rosario lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.285

Buxton cf

3

1

1

0

0

0

.217

Adrianza 1b

3

0

0

1

0

1

.281

Kepler rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.246

Polanco ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

.215

Totals 29

1

4

1

1

5

 

E—Chirinos (4). LOB—Texas 6, Minnesota 2. 2B—Polanco (17). HR—Mazara (14), off Gibson. RBIs—Mazara 2 (68), Chirinos 2 (28), Adrianza (14). SB—Gomez (11), Buxton (18). CS—Dozier (6). SF—Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2; Minnesota 1. DP—Minnesota 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels, W 6-1

9

4

1

0

1

5

96

3.59

Minnesota

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gibson, L, 6-9

5 1/3

7

3

3

2

4

97

6.03

Boshers

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

9

3.95

Pressly

2

0

0

0

0

2

21

6.03

Rogers

1

1

1

1

0

3

25

3.92

Inherited runners-scored—Boshers 2-0. HBP—Rogers (Gomez). Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—2:41. A—27,415 (39,021).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video