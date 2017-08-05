Hamels dominant as Rangers top Twins 4-1

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Nomar Mazara says two-run blast all Cole Hamels needed Pause 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards 1:26 NFL Hall of Fame, LaDainian Tomlinson talks about his TCU years 3:00 Donnie Nelson testifies in Billy Bob's Texas case 1:38 Tarrant County’s newest movie theater opens to the public Saturday 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 2 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:22 Kurt Warner compares LaDainian Tomlinson to Marshall Faulk 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara ripped a two-run homer in the first inning Friday, and Cole Hamels made it stand up (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara ripped a two-run homer in the first inning Friday, and Cole Hamels made it stand up (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com