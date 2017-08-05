Hamels dominant as Rangers top Twins 4-1

Cole Hamels allowed only an unearned run in an efficient complete game Saturday, and Nomar Mazara launched a two-run homer in the first inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1.
Hamels (6-1) needed only 96 pitches for his first complete game since the regular-season finale in 2015, when he beat the Los Angeles Angels to clinch the American League West title.
Robinson Chirinos drove in the other two with a sacrifice fly in the second and a single in the ninth after Carlos Gomez stole the 250th base of his career.
How Rangers hitters fared: They did enough. Nomar Mazara got things rolling in the first with a two-run shot to left-center field, his 14th homer of the season. ... Robinson Chirinos plated another run with a sacrifice fly in the second. ... Eight different players had a hit, and the one who didn’t, Shin-Soo Choo, was robbed of a single in the seventh. ... Chirinos added a second RBI with a single in the ninth. ... Joey Gallo delivered an opposite-field liner for a hit, giving him singles in consecutive games. He now has 20 singles on the season, nine fewer than he has homers.
How Rangers pitchers fared: The Twins were no match for Cole Hamels, who worked quickly and was wildly efficient. ... Hamels got through the first two innings on 15 pitches, was at 36 through four, 63 through six and 69 through seven. ... He helped himself with a pickoff in the third inning and was aided by Drew Robinson throwing out a runner at second base in the fourth. ... Hamels needed 16 pitches in the eighth, which matched the fifth for his longest inning. ... The Twins’ run came in the fifth and was aided by a throwing error by Robinson Chirinos. ... Hamels allowed only four hits and walked only one while striking out five.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Texas
210
000
001
—
4
8
1
Minnesota
000
010
000
—
1
4
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
5
0
0
0
0
2
.253
Andrus ss
4
1
1
0
0
1
.294
Mazara rf
4
1
1
2
0
2
.247
Beltre 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.292
Odor 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.219
Napoli 1b
3
1
1
0
1
1
.201
Gallo lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.206
Robinson cf
2
0
1
0
1
1
.214
Gomez ph-cf
0
1
0
0
0
0
.254
Chirinos c
3
0
1
2
0
1
.212
Totals 33
4
8
4
2
10
Minnesota AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dozier 2b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.247
Grossman dh
4
0
0
0
0
0
.247
Escobar 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.265
Gimenez c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.202
Rosario lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.285
Buxton cf
3
1
1
0
0
0
.217
Adrianza 1b
3
0
0
1
0
1
.281
Kepler rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.246
Polanco ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.215
Totals 29
1
4
1
1
5
E—Chirinos (4). LOB—Texas 6, Minnesota 2. 2B—Polanco (17). HR—Mazara (14), off Gibson. RBIs—Mazara 2 (68), Chirinos 2 (28), Adrianza (14). SB—Gomez (11), Buxton (18). CS—Dozier (6). SF—Chirinos.
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2; Minnesota 1. DP—Minnesota 1.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels, W 6-1
9
4
1
0
1
5
96
3.59
Minnesota
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gibson, L, 6-9
5 1/3
7
3
3
2
4
97
6.03
Boshers
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
9
3.95
Pressly
2
0
0
0
0
2
21
6.03
Rogers
1
1
1
1
0
3
25
3.92
Inherited runners-scored—Boshers 2-0. HBP—Rogers (Gomez). Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—2:41. A—27,415 (39,021).
Comments