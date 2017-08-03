Here’s why Gallo thinks a 456-foot homer went farther than one measured at 460

Statcast’s numbers from the past two days continued to be questions Thursday after testimony from a key person involved in the Joey Gallo homer-distance debate.
Gallo, himself.
Gallo hit home runs measured by Statcast at 456 feet and 460 feet Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tuesday shot hit off the roof of the Hyundai Club in straightaway center field at Globe Life Park, and the Wednesday blast landed and the base of the club and was just to the right of straightaway center field.
Yet, it was the longer of the two according to MLB’s shiny app. The naked eye, as well as those who have been ballpark regulars since it opened, thought the Tuesday blast was longer.
Hittrackeronline.com, ESPN’s tool, measured the homer at 490 feet. The Rangers say it went 464.
Gallo tends to agree.
“The one off the roof, I hit it better,” he said. “The one on the roof was a fastball. The one [Wednesday] was a split-finger or a changeup, so it didn’t have as much velocity going in there.”
Even Gallo, who has hit balls on the roof of the home-run porch in right field during batting practice and shattered a car window in right field at Target Field during batting practice for the 2014 Futures Game, couldn’t believe where the Tuesday ball went.
“I didn’t see exactly where it landed,” Gallo said. “I thought it was going to land on the hill, because the kids were just running like they were going to catch it. Then, it didn’t land there. I was shocked. I usually don’t watch my replays of home runs, but I was like, ‘I’ve got to see this. I don’t know how the hell I hit it up there.’”
