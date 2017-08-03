Here’s why Gallo thinks a 456-foot homer went farther than one measured at 460

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Here's how the Delta 191 crash happened at DFW Airport Pause 16:57 Actor Jimmy Stewart on Fort Worth: "I got lucky...and discovered this place." 3:18 Michael Irvin: Jerry Jones is a Hall of Fame person 3:00 Donnie Nelson testifies in Billy Bob's Texas case 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder 1:25 Fully uniformed Cowboys fan catches pass from Dak Prescott 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo said his first of two homers felt good off the bat. It landed 456 feet from home plate on the roof of the Hyundai Club beyond Greene's Hill at Globe Life Park. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

