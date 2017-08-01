Rangers’ homers not enough as losing streak reaches four

The Rangers are still hitting a lot of homers and they’re still losing. The Mariners jumped on starter Nick Martinez for seven earned runs, including five in the first three innings and held on for an 8-7 win Tuesday night at Globe Life Park. The Rangers have lost four consecutive games and are 2-6 on their homestand.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martinez allowed seven runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings and took the loss. The Mariners scored twice in the second and three in the third to take a 5-0 lead. After the Rangers pulled to within 5-3, Seattle added three more in the sixth. Martinez started the inning but left with one out after a double and a walk. Tony Barnette took over and surrendered a run-scoring single to Jarrod Dyson and a two-run double by Robinson Cano which pushed the Mariners’ lead to 8-3.

How Rangers hitters fared: Rougned Odor’s two-run homer in the fourth got the Rangers on the board. Joey Gallo followed with a solo homer to make it 5-3. Gallo’s three-run homer in the sixth cut the Seattle lead to 8-6. In the seventh, Mike Napoli singled in Odor to make it 8-7. The Rangers struck 12 times.

Notables: Odor has four homers in his past nine games. Gallo has five homers in his past eight games and six in his past 11 ... It’s the third multi-homer game of Gallo’s career.