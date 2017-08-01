Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo said his first of two homers felt good off the bat. It landed 456 feet from home plate on the roof of the Hyundai Club beyond Greene's Hill at Globe Life Park. sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo said his first of two homers felt good off the bat. It landed 456 feet from home plate on the roof of the Hyundai Club beyond Greene's Hill at Globe Life Park. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers’ homers not enough as losing streak reaches four

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 01, 2017 10:42 PM

ARLINGTON

The Rangers are still hitting a lot of homers and they’re still losing. The Mariners jumped on starter Nick Martinez for seven earned runs, including five in the first three innings and held on for an 8-7 win Tuesday night at Globe Life Park. The Rangers have lost four consecutive games and are 2-6 on their homestand.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martinez allowed seven runs on eight hits in  5 1/3 innings and took the loss. The Mariners scored twice in the second and three in the third to take a 5-0 lead. After the Rangers pulled to within 5-3, Seattle added three more in the sixth. Martinez started the inning but left with one out after a double and a walk. Tony Barnette took over and surrendered a run-scoring single to Jarrod Dyson and a two-run double by Robinson Cano which pushed the Mariners’ lead to 8-3.

How Rangers hitters fared: Rougned Odor’s two-run homer in the fourth got the Rangers on the board. Joey Gallo followed with a solo homer to make it 5-3. Gallo’s three-run homer in the sixth cut the Seattle lead to 8-6. In the seventh, Mike Napoli singled in Odor to make it 8-7. The Rangers struck 12 times.

Notables: Odor has four homers in his past nine games. Gallo has five homers in his past eight games and six in his past 11 ... It’s the third multi-homer game of Gallo’s career.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

