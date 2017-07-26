Robinson Chirinos’ ankle improved but Rangers waiting until Friday

ARLINGTON Robinson Chirinos could be used as an emergency option at catcher Wednesday night but Jeff Banister hopes to keep him out of action until Friday’s series opener against the Orioles. The Rangers have Thursday off, their first day off since the All-Star break.

Chirinos sprained his left ankle during a home-plate collision Sunday in Tampa. An MRI was negative so he wasn’t forced to go on the 10-day disabled list. The Rangers called up Brett Nicholas Monday for depth. Banister said he expects Chirinos to be available to start Friday.

“If he continues [recovering] at this pace he could possibly be a starter on Friday,” he said.