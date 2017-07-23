Robinson Chirinos sprains left ankle during home plate collision

Rangers’ catcher Robinson Chirinos left the game with a left ankle sprain in the fourth inning. An MRI scan was negative but Chirinos could miss some action if the sprain is significant enough.
Chirinos took a shot on a play at the plate when Adeiny Hechavarria tried to score from third on a ground ball to second. Chirinos came out to receive the throw from Rougned Odor on the third-base side of the plate before the two collided hard. Chirinos finished the inning but was replaced by Jonathan Lucroy in the fifth.
