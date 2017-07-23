The Rays’ Adeiny Hechavarria collides with Rangers’ catcher Robinson Chirinos after being tagged out at home during the fourth inning Sunday. Chirinos had to leave the game in the fifth with a sprained left ankle. An MRI scan was negative but the severity of the sprain is not yet known.
Texas Rangers

July 23, 2017 4:09 PM

Robinson Chirinos sprains left ankle during home plate collision

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.

Rangers’ catcher Robinson Chirinos left the game with a left ankle sprain in the fourth inning. An MRI scan was negative but Chirinos could miss some action if the sprain is significant enough.

Chirinos took a shot on a play at the plate when Adeiny Hechavarria tried to score from third on a ground ball to second. Chirinos came out to receive the throw from Rougned Odor on the third-base side of the plate before the two collided hard. Chirinos finished the inning but was replaced by Jonathan Lucroy in the fifth.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

